SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Top luggage deals available to buy right now

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted December 16, 2025 8:43 am
1 min read
There’s only one way to escape the Canadian winter, and that’s with luggage from top brands like Lojel, Samsonite, and more—now on sale. View image in full screen
There’s only one way to escape the Canadian winter, and that’s with luggage from top brands like Lojel, Samsonite, and more—now on sale.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There’s only one way to escape the Canadian winter, and that’s with luggage from top brands like Lojel, Samsonite, and more—now on sale. From compact carry-ons to roomy checked bags, these travel essentials are ready for your next sun-soaked getaway or city adventure. Read on to get packing.

 

Voja Medium
If you love a durable suitcase and a striking emerald green, this high-quality hardshell medium case from Lojel is a great option for travellers. It features smooth-gliding wheels, dual compartments, compression straps and zippered pockets to keep all your belongings ultra organized.
$263 at Lojel (was $310)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Cubo Medium
Featuring a flat-top opening for full access and an expandable body, the Lojel Cubo Medium is slim yet wonderfully spacious, with a built-in compression divider that keeps your belongings neatly organized on every adventure.
$484 at Lojel (was $570)

 

Jack ＆ Rose Travel Steamer for Clothes
This handy little steamer quickly removes wrinkles and shapes clothes with a 15-second heat-up, dual-voltage design, and compact, travel-friendly size—perfect for domestic and international trips.
$58.29 on Amazon (was $69.99)

 

The On The Go Essential Case
The Essential Case from Beis is your go-to clear case for all your beauty essentials and toiletries. Compact, stylish, and practical—this essential travel item will become a staple on every trip.
$33 at Beis (was $65)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Samsonite Omni 2 2pc Set
For organizers who love a matching set, the Samsonite Omni 2 2-piece set in icy lilac includes a 20″ carry-on and 24″ spinner, both with a scratch-resistant shell, smooth multi-directional spinner wheels, and interior dividers with cross straps to keep everything neatly in place, all backed by a 10-year warranty.
$176.99 on Amazon (was $236.68)

 

Amazon Basics 3-Piece Luggage Set
Pack up with the Amazon Basics 3-Piece Luggage Set—durable and expandable. Because who doesn’t love a matching set?
$188.16 on Amazon (was $245.29)
More Recommendations

 

Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Never lose luggage, keys, wallets, or purses again with these handy Apple AirTags. Their precise tracking makes keeping tabs on your essentials easier than ever.
$99.98 on Amazon (was $129)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer
Keep your precious gems safe and beautifully organized while on the go with this luxurious plush velvet jewelry box organizer. Available in multiple colours to perfectly match your travel gear.
Buy on Amazon

 

Portable Neck Fan
Going somewhere tropical? Lucky you! Don’t forget to pack this portable hands-free fan to stay fresh and cool.
$44.79 on Amazon (was $50.39)

You may also like:

Airplane Phone Holder – $16.99

Orthopedic Neck Pillow – $33.99

Story continues below advertisement

Waterproof Travel Toiletry Bag – $27.99

e.l.f. Jet Set Hydration Kit – $22.00

Luggage Expandable Suitcase – $89.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices