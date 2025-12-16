The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
There’s only one way to escape the Canadian winter, and that’s with luggage from top brands like Lojel, Samsonite, and more—now on sale. From compact carry-ons to roomy checked bags, these travel essentials are ready for your next sun-soaked getaway or city adventure. Read on to get packing.
If you love a durable suitcase and a striking emerald green, this high-quality hardshell medium case from Lojel is a great option for travellers. It features smooth-gliding wheels, dual compartments, compression straps and zippered pockets to keep all your belongings ultra organized.
Featuring a flat-top opening for full access and an expandable body, the Lojel Cubo Medium is slim yet wonderfully spacious, with a built-in compression divider that keeps your belongings neatly organized on every adventure.
For organizers who love a matching set, the Samsonite Omni 2 2-piece set in icy lilac includes a 20″ carry-on and 24″ spinner, both with a scratch-resistant shell, smooth multi-directional spinner wheels, and interior dividers with cross straps to keep everything neatly in place, all backed by a 10-year warranty.
Comments