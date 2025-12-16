Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There’s only one way to escape the Canadian winter, and that’s with luggage from top brands like Lojel, Samsonite, and more—now on sale. From compact carry-ons to roomy checked bags, these travel essentials are ready for your next sun-soaked getaway or city adventure. Read on to get packing.

Voja Medium If you love a durable suitcase and a striking emerald green, this high-quality hardshell medium case from Lojel is a great option for travellers. It features smooth-gliding wheels, dual compartments, compression straps and zippered pockets to keep all your belongings ultra organized. $263 at Lojel (was $310)

Cubo Medium Featuring a flat-top opening for full access and an expandable body, the Lojel Cubo Medium is slim yet wonderfully spacious, with a built-in compression divider that keeps your belongings neatly organized on every adventure. $484 at Lojel (was $570)

Jack ＆ Rose Travel Steamer for Clothes This handy little steamer quickly removes wrinkles and shapes clothes with a 15-second heat-up, dual-voltage design, and compact, travel-friendly size—perfect for domestic and international trips. $58.29 on Amazon (was $69.99)

The On The Go Essential Case The Essential Case from Beis is your go-to clear case for all your beauty essentials and toiletries. Compact, stylish, and practical—this essential travel item will become a staple on every trip. $33 at Beis (was $65)

Samsonite Omni 2 2pc Set For organizers who love a matching set, the Samsonite Omni 2 2-piece set in icy lilac includes a 20″ carry-on and 24″ spinner, both with a scratch-resistant shell, smooth multi-directional spinner wheels, and interior dividers with cross straps to keep everything neatly in place, all backed by a 10-year warranty. $176.99 on Amazon (was $236.68)

Amazon Basics 3-Piece Luggage Set Pack up with the Amazon Basics 3-Piece Luggage Set—durable and expandable. Because who doesn’t love a matching set? $188.16 on Amazon (was $245.29)

Apple AirTag 4 Pack Never lose luggage, keys, wallets, or purses again with these handy Apple AirTags. Their precise tracking makes keeping tabs on your essentials easier than ever. $99.98 on Amazon (was $129)

Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer Keep your precious gems safe and beautifully organized while on the go with this luxurious plush velvet jewelry box organizer. Available in multiple colours to perfectly match your travel gear. Buy on Amazon

Portable Neck Fan Going somewhere tropical? Lucky you! Don’t forget to pack this portable hands-free fan to stay fresh and cool. $44.79 on Amazon (was $50.39)

