Unique gifts under $50 for everyone on your list

Birdfeeders and bubble-gum toques—welcome to the year of sweet holiday gift ideas, brought to you by a sprinkle of random and a heavy dose of happy. If you’re hunting for unique Christmas gifts, fun stocking stuffers, or thoughtful holiday presents under $50 (some may be a little over!) that spark joy, this roundup delivers feel-good finds for everyone on your list.

GAINWELL Metallic Wine Glass Markers C’est cheap chic! Meet the upgrade to your mid-2000’s wine charm set. Safe and non-toxic glass markers are literally the perfect hostess gift. $13.99 on Amazon (was $14.99)

GROSCHE Milano Moka pot This 3-cup stovetop espresso maker by Grosche is pretty and practical. Get ready to brew smooth, full-bodied espresso right on your stovetop. $49.99 on Amazon

9 Herb Indoor Window Garden Kit A more analog version to the overwhelming number of smart systems on the market, I prefer the unplugged charm of this 9 Herb indoor window garden kit. $39.99 on Amazon

Dzees Smart Bird Feeder with Camera Solar powered and equipped with a live bird’s eye view (literally!), this smart bird feeder will provide endless entertainment for your birder pal thanks to a built-in camera. $56.99 on Amazon (was $68.99)

Red Light Therapy Device for Face From the beauty department? The gift of self-care. This portable, red light therapy face massager is on my personal wish list—and guaranteed to delight anyone chasing that lit-from-within glow this season and beyond. $39.99 on Amazon

Rib-Knit Maxi Tuque Because winter feels a little brighter when you’re wearing a cozy toque in Hubba Bubba pink. Cozy knits for the win! $69 at Simons

OAXACAN Copita Set of 4 Handmade in Oaxaca, these fair-trade cups carried by Vancouver’s Obakki emporium are mesmerizingly gorgeous thanks to organic shaping and a perfectly time-worn patina. $45 at Obakki.com

