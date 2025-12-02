SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

Unique gifts under $50 for everyone on your list

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted December 2, 2025 6:00 pm
1 min read
gifts under $50 View image in full screen
Hunting for unique Christmas gifts, fun stocking stuffers, or thoughtful holiday presents under $50 (some may be a little over!)? This roundup delivers feel-good finds.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Birdfeeders and bubble-gum toques—welcome to the year of sweet holiday gift ideas, brought to you by a sprinkle of random and a heavy dose of happy. If you’re hunting for unique Christmas gifts, fun stocking stuffers, or thoughtful holiday presents under $50 (some may be a little over!) that spark joy, this roundup delivers feel-good finds for everyone on your list.

 

GAINWELL Metallic Wine Glass Markers
C’est cheap chic! Meet the upgrade to your mid-2000’s wine charm set. Safe and non-toxic glass markers are literally the perfect hostess gift.
$13.99 on Amazon (was $14.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

GROSCHE Milano Moka pot
This 3-cup stovetop espresso maker by Grosche is pretty and practical. Get ready to brew smooth, full-bodied espresso right on your stovetop.
$49.99 on Amazon

 

9 Herb Indoor Window Garden Kit
A more analog version to the overwhelming number of smart systems on the market, I prefer the unplugged charm of this 9 Herb indoor window garden kit.
$39.99 on Amazon

 

Dzees Smart Bird Feeder with Camera
Solar powered and equipped with a live bird’s eye view (literally!), this smart bird feeder will provide endless entertainment for your birder pal thanks to a built-in camera.
$56.99 on Amazon (was $68.99)
Red Light Therapy Device for Face
From the beauty department? The gift of self-care. This portable, red light therapy face massager is on my personal wish list—and guaranteed to delight anyone chasing that lit-from-within glow this season and beyond.
$39.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Rib-Knit Maxi Tuque
Because winter feels a little brighter when you’re wearing a cozy toque in Hubba Bubba pink. Cozy knits for the win!
$69 at Simons

 

OAXACAN Copita Set of 4
Handmade in Oaxaca, these fair-trade cups carried by Vancouver’s Obakki emporium are mesmerizingly gorgeous thanks to organic shaping and a perfectly time-worn patina.
$45 at Obakki.com

 

