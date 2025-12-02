Unique gifts under $50 for everyone on your list

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Birdfeeders and bubble-gum toques—welcome to the year of sweet holiday gift ideas, brought to you by a sprinkle of random and a heavy dose of happy. If you’re hunting for unique Christmas gifts, fun stocking stuffers, or thoughtful holiday presents under $50 (some may be a little over!) that spark joy, this roundup delivers feel-good finds for everyone on your list.
From the beauty department? The gift of self-care. This portable, red light therapy face massager is on my personal wish list—and guaranteed to delight anyone chasing that lit-from-within glow this season and beyond.
