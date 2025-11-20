Unique tech gifts for those who have everything

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking for the best tech gifts of 2025? This year’s holiday lineup is packed with smart, innovative gadgets from top brands like Amazon Ring, Asus and Apple–making it easier than ever to wow the tech lover in your life. Whether you’re shopping for an early adopter who’s always ahead of the trends or someone finally ready to upgrade their everyday devices, these cutting-edge picks deliver style, practicality and serious “wow” factor under the tree.

Amazon Ring Doorbell Pro Protect those presents! While a video doorbell doesn’t seem like an obvious choice, it’s the gift that keep on giving year-round. With Alexa+ now available in Canada, the latest Ring doorbell can identify and notify you of familiar guests and allow for custom messages like “please put the parcel at the side door” when it detects deliveries. Video is now in brilliant 4K for even better clarity, even in low light. $349.99 on Amazon

Airpods Pro 3 Give the gift of music! Apple’s latest earbuds deliver amazing sound with an even more comfortable fit thanks to foam-filled silicone tips. Built-in sensors allow you to track heart rate and calories burned while you work out, plus Apple’s artificial intelligence give you real time language translation. Expect top-notch noise cancellation when you need a break from all the holiday chaos. Buy on Amazon

Ray-Ban | Meta Wayfarer (Gen 2) Feel like a spy! Ray-Ban’s latest AI glasses combine style with discrete artificial intelligence. Capture first person 3K Ultra HD video and photos with simple voice commands, or get real-time info, suggestions, even identify landmarks just by looking at them! You can also send text or voice messages and make phone calls—all without touching your phone! $519.99 on Amazon

TinyTV2 The gift with serious wow factor. This is a fully functioning retro-style television set, so tiny it fits in your hand. Upload up to 10 hours of video for playback. Switch channels, or adjust volume with the television knobs, or use the included tiny TV remote. $86 available on TinyCircuits.com

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X There’s a reason why this is one of the most hard to find gifts this holiday season. Download and play your favourite Xbox games on the go, or stream them using Xbox Cloud Gaming. With Windows 11 as the operating system, you also have access to title on other stores such as Steam, making this the ultimate handheld for the gamer on your list! $1299.99 on Best Buy

Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder Become the ultimate Birder this winter! This unique bird feeder has a dual-lens camera to snap photos and videos of our feathered friends when they swoop in for a snack. Not only will you receive notifications when you have a visitor, the built-in AI will identify more than 6000+ species. You’ll be the smartest Birder on the block! $429.99 on Amazon

