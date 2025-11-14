Dermatologist-approved products for dry, itchy, eczema-prone skin

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As cold weather moves in across Canada, so does the risk of itchy, dry, blistered skin, which can wreak havoc on your life —and prevention is key. As someone who deals with chronic eczema year-round, I’ve been on a lifelong quest to find the right combination of products to keep my skin calm, hydrated, and flare-up free. When I finally landed on a dermatologist-approved routine including products from Bioderma, Drunk Elephant and La Roche Posay, I knew I had to share it.

Best hand & body wash

Bioderma Atoderm Shower Gel 1 litre Water and soap can be enemy number one when you have itchy, eczema-prone skin, but skipping handwashing isn’t an option. My dermatologist-recommended cleanser has been a total lifesaver—paraben-free, soap-free, and gentle enough to keep my skin’s balance intact. It’s budget-friendly, works head-to-toe, and I haven’t had a single flare-up since. $28.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Bioderma Atoderm Shower Gel 100ml I keep a travel-sized bottle in my purse and work bag—it might seem fussy, but it’s saved me from countless flare-ups. A must-have if you’re always on the go. The Niacinamide formula helps strengthen the skin barrier, lock in moisture, and calm irritation before it ever has the chance to flare. $8.99 on Amazon

Best hand cream

Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Balm Once you cleanse, get that moisturizer on ASAP. My dermatologist recommended applying it to damp hands—it helps the cream absorb better. This one instantly soothes irritation and strengthens the skin barrier with its patented Skin Barrier Therapy™ formula, acting like a protective film. I keep bottles on every floor! Buy on Amazon

Bioderma Atoderm Hands & Nails 2-pack No surprise here—I keep travel-sized creams in every bag. This rich, creamy formula with shea oil acts like a true hydration glove, nourishing even the driest hands. Non-greasy with quick absorption, it delivers instant and lasting comfort. I highly recommend a subscribe-and-save so you never run out! $13.18 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Curel Extreme Care Intensive Moisturizer – $10.98

OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener – $24.96

Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue – $40

Best body moisturizer

Glaxal Base Moisturizing Cream As soon as I get out of the shower, I slather on body cream. Glaxal Base is a Canadian, dermatologist-approved staple that’s hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and absorbs quickly. It moisturizes without any greasy feeling—light, creamy, and perfect for daily use. A must-have for keeping skin soft, smooth, and hydrated year-round. $26.97 at Walmart

Best eye cream

Story continues below advertisement

Best for kids

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume Itchy, eczema-prone skin often starts in infancy, which is why La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 is a must-have for parents. This rich, soothing cream with Shea Butter and Glycerin hydrates and protects without feeling greasy or sticky. Safe for babies 4 months and up, it even helps soothe diaper rash. $28.5 on Amazon

Pro Tip: Flare-Up Lifesaver

White Cotton Gloves Eczema flare-ups are inevitable, but when one hits, these cotton gloves really help. Sleeping with gloves, though a bit strange at first, soothes your hands, locks in moisture, and—maybe most importantly—keeps you from scratching. $13.69 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Grace & Stella Under Eye Brightener Balm Stick – $13.95

Clinique Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Plump Treatment – $29

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara – $10.19