Earn 20x Aeroplan points at Canadian Down & Feather Company

Are you ready to cozy up and rack up rewards? Aeroplan members are in for a treat this November. From November 3 to 16, 2025, shop Canadian Down & Feather Company through the Aeroplan eStore and earn 20x the points on every purchase. Yes, that’s 20 points for every dollar spent—making this the perfect time to invest in your best sleep yet.
Whether you’re upgrading your winter bedding, prepping for holiday hosting, or gifting a little luxury to someone special, Canadian Down & Feather Company has you covered (literally). Their ethically sourced down duvets, pillows, and bedding accessories are crafted in Canada and designed for premium comfort year-round.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Offer Period: November 3–16, 2025
- Eligible Purchases: All products from Canadian Down & Feather Company
- Where to Shop: Canadian Down & Feather Company via Aeroplan eStore
- Exclusive to Aeroplan Members
- Free shipping across North America
How to earn 20x the points:
- Visit the Aeroplan eStore between November 3–16.
- Log in to your Aeroplan account.
- Search for Canadian Down & Feather Company.
- Click “Shop and Earn” and complete your purchase.
