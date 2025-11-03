SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Earn 20x Aeroplan points at Canadian Down & Feather Company

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted November 3, 2025 12:00 pm
1 min read
Cozy up and rack up rewards!. View image in full screen
Cozy up and rack up rewards!. Canadian Down & Feather Company
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Are you ready to cozy up and rack up rewards? Aeroplan members are in for a treat this November. From November 3 to 16, 2025, shop Canadian Down & Feather Company through the Aeroplan eStore and earn 20x the points on every purchase. Yes, that’s 20 points for every dollar spent—making this the perfect time to invest in your best sleep yet.

Whether you’re upgrading your winter bedding, prepping for holiday hosting, or gifting a little luxury to someone special, Canadian Down & Feather Company has you covered (literally). Their ethically sourced down duvets, pillows, and bedding accessories are crafted in Canada and designed for premium comfort year-round.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s what you need to know:

How to earn 20x the points:

  1. Visit the Aeroplan eStore between November 3–16.
  2. Log in to your Aeroplan account.
  3. Search for Canadian Down & Feather Company.
  4. Click “Shop and Earn” and complete your purchase.

 

The classic pillow

Canadian Down & Feather Company Down Perfect Pillow
A bestseller, this pillow combines the softness of down with the support of feather for a perfectly balanced, cloud-like sleep.
$68 at Canadian Down & Feather Company
Story continues below advertisement

 

The luxe pillow

850 Loft Hutterite Goose Down Pillow
Crafted from premium Canadian goose down for unmatched loft and luxury.
$225 Canadian Down & Feather Company

 

The breathable pillowcase

Classic White Pillowcase
Crisp and cool, this pillowcase pairs perfectly with any bedding set. Made from soft, breathable cotton for a five-star sleep experience.
$36 at Canadian Down & Feather Company
Story continues below advertisement

 

The Canadian luxury pick

More Recommendations
850 Loft Hutterite Goose Down Duvet
Crafted with rare, high-quality Hutterite goose down, this duvet represents the best of Canadian craftsmanship. Lightweight yet luxuriously warm, it’s the definition of premium comfort.
$435 at Canadian Down & Feather Company

 

The thoughtful gift

Dune Duvert Cover
Understated and elegant, this neutral-toned duvet cover is a customer favourite. It’s the cozy finishing touch every bedroom needs, and a gift that always impresses.
$180 at Canadian Down & Feather Company
Story continues below advertisement

 

The fluffy cushion

White Goose Down Cushions
These oh-so-inviting premium down cushions add instant comfort and softness to any space.
$92 at Canadian Down & Feather Company

 

More from The Curator
