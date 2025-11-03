Earn 20x Aeroplan points at Canadian Down & Feather Company

Send this page to someone via email

Are you ready to cozy up and rack up rewards? Aeroplan members are in for a treat this November. From November 3 to 16, 2025, shop Canadian Down & Feather Company through the Aeroplan eStore and earn 20x the points on every purchase. Yes, that’s 20 points for every dollar spent—making this the perfect time to invest in your best sleep yet.

Whether you’re upgrading your winter bedding, prepping for holiday hosting, or gifting a little luxury to someone special, Canadian Down & Feather Company has you covered (literally). Their ethically sourced down duvets, pillows, and bedding accessories are crafted in Canada and designed for premium comfort year-round.

Here’s what you need to know:

Offer Period: November 3–16, 2025

November 3–16, 2025 Eligible Purchases: All products from Canadian Down & Feather Company

All products from Canadian Down & Feather Company Where to Shop: Canadian Down & Feather Company via Aeroplan eStore

Canadian Down & Feather Company via Aeroplan eStore Exclusive to Aeroplan Members

Free shipping across North America

How to earn 20x the points:

Visit the Aeroplan eStore between November 3–16. Log in to your Aeroplan account. Search for Canadian Down & Feather Company. Click “Shop and Earn” and complete your purchase.

The classic pillow

The luxe pillow

The breathable pillowcase

Classic White Pillowcase Crisp and cool, this pillowcase pairs perfectly with any bedding set. Made from soft, breathable cotton for a five-star sleep experience. $36 at Canadian Down & Feather Company

The Canadian luxury pick

850 Loft Hutterite Goose Down Duvet Crafted with rare, high-quality Hutterite goose down, this duvet represents the best of Canadian craftsmanship. Lightweight yet luxuriously warm, it’s the definition of premium comfort. $435 at Canadian Down & Feather Company

The thoughtful gift

Dune Duvert Cover Understated and elegant, this neutral-toned duvet cover is a customer favourite. It’s the cozy finishing touch every bedroom needs, and a gift that always impresses. $180 at Canadian Down & Feather Company

The fluffy cushion

