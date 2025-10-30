Home editor faves: must-have gifts

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lately, I’ve been reaching for a few home pieces that make everyday living feel a little more elevated — and a lot more fun. From a sleek blender that powers through morning smoothies to a chic fondue pot perfect for cozy evenings in, these finds are both practical and indulgent. As The Curator’s home editor, I take my recommendations seriously — after all, only the best make it past my testing table. After careful consideration, I’ve narrowed it down to six standouts that have truly earned their spot in my home. Read on to see what’s been sparking joy this month.

Oster Extreme Mix Blender Give your kitchen (or someone else’s!) a serious upgrade this holiday with the Oster Extreme Mix Blender — it’s a 1500-watt powerhouse that whips up smoothies, soups, and salsas in seconds. With its sparkly titanium blades and smart auto-blend programs, it’s the kind of gift that says “I care about your smoothies — and your sanity.” $249.98 at Walmart

Kusini Electric Fondue Pot Set Fondue lovers will swoon at the sight of this Amazon find. The Kusini Electric Fondue Pot Set is a deluxe, easy-to-use chocolate fondue kit featuring temperature control, detachable serving trays, and four roasting forks—perfect for parties or date nights. $39.29 on Amazon

Manhattan Cocktail Set This Manhattan cocktail set makes a thoughtful gift for any cocktail enthusiast. It includes all the essentials needed to craft delicious drinks at home. $45.00 at Simons

Marble Cheese Board And Knife This marble cheese board and knife from Pottery Barn makes a beautiful gift for any kitchen decor lover. ‘Tis the season of hosting, afterall. $42 at Pottery Barn

Vermont White Spruce® Bordeaux Foliage Nothing can convince me this wreath from Balsam Hill wouldn’t make a fabulous holiday gift. Bring them to your favourite friend or family member’s front door. It’s like giving flowers – except way more festive. $179 at Balsam Hill (was $299)

Bamboo Waffle Bathrobe If you’re on the hunt for a gift that will make your special someone feel like they’re always at the spa, this bamboo waffle bathrobe features a delicately textured fabric with an elegant drape—beautifully soft and lightweight. $243.00 at ettitude

