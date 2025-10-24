Your ultimate game console buying guide 2025

Send this page to someone via email

With the next Xbox and PlayStation still a couple of years off, we’re in the sweet spot of this generation. The hardware’s humming, the game libraries are stacked, and Nintendo’s brand-new Switch 2 is turning heads. Whether you’re gift shopping or self-spoiling, here are the best console gaming buys of fall 2025.

PlayStation

PlayStation 5 Slim Console All the power, half the footprint. The PS5 Slim brings the same jaw-dropping 4K performance and platform-exclusive hits of its beefy predecessor in a sleeker, quieter body. It’s the definitive version of Sony’s powerhouse—less bulk, same bragging rights. $649.99 on Amazon

PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition Console The PS5 Slim Digital Edition is made for gamers who have embraced the non-physical media future of gaming. It’s basically the same console as its big brother, but cheaper because it ditches the disc drive. Simply download games from a vast online library. It’s pure, clutter-free convenience. $579.96 on Amazon

PlayStation PULSE Elite Wireless Gaming Headset In modern gaming, graphics are only half the puzzle. You need audio to match. The PULSE Elite’s planar magnetic drivers deliver pristine detail, while its low-latency wireless link keeps you locked in the action. Big sound. Zero wires. All immersion. $199 on Amazon

PlayStation VR2 When you slip on the PS VR2, you’re not just playing—you’re in the game. Eye tracking, haptic feedback, and razor-sharp 4K HDR visuals make every world you visit feel alive and bursting with action. It puts the “real” in virtual reality. $549.96 on Amazon

Ghost of Yōtei Ghost of Yotei takes Sony’s PlayStation-exclusive samurai saga north to Hokkaido, where brutal new foes and ancient traditions collide. It’s a haunting, beautiful evolution of one of PlayStation’s most beloved worlds. $89.96 on Amazon

Assassin's Creed: Shadows Two blades, one destiny. Step into a lovingly crafted recreation of feudal Japan as a stealthy shinobi or an unflinching samurai. Each has their own path through this beautiful, turbulent era. Shadows is sprawling, cinematic, and unmistakably Assassin’s Creed. $85.37 on Amazon (was $96.82)

Xbox

Xbox Series X Console This is Xbox at full throttle. The Series X pumps out stunning 4K graphics, loads games in seconds, and juggles them effortlessly with Quick Resume. It’s raw power dressed in a minimalist black box—the enthusiast’s choice among Xbox devotees. $729.99 at Best Buy Canada

Xbox Series S Console You’ll be shocked at the power packed into this wee and weirdly affordable console. The Series S offers current-gen performance and visuals without the sticker shock—perfect for digital-first players who want a massive game library in a travel-friendly box. $449.99 on Amazon

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally 7-inch Touch Console Portable gaming has really grown up. The ROG Ally streams your Xbox library, displaying Series S and X games on a gorgeous 7-inch touchscreen powered by muscly PC hardware and a marathon-worthy battery. Dock it, travel with it, or curl up on the couch—it’s console gaming, everywhere you go. $799.99 on Amazon

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller This is a controller built for hands that play hard. The Elite Series 2 Core refines every detail of Microsoft’s flagship gamepad—adjustable sticks, featherlight triggers, rubberized grips—for tournament-level precision. It’s pricey, but once you try it, standard controllers feel like toys. $249.99 on Amazon

Forza Motorsport Hit the track in Xbox’s most realistic racing simulator yet. Forza Motorsport pushes realism to new limits with satisfyingly tactile handling, stunning visuals, and a garage full of customizable rides. Whether you’re chasing milliseconds or just cruising, this is driving at its purest. $85.17 on Amazon

Battlefield 6 This relentlessly realistic shooter drops recruits into a gripping single-player campaign, then lets you dominate online battlefields that crumble into ruins in real-time as they take fire. With tanks, airplanes, and a massive arsenal, the multiplayer mayhem never plays out the same way twice. $89.96 on Amazon

Switch

Nintendo Switch 2 Console The magic of the Switch, supercharged. With a brighter display, better performance, and seamless handheld-to-TV play, Nintendo’s new handheld is the next generation of hybrid gaming, providing a platform to play at home, on the go, and everywhere in between. $629.96 on Amazon

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Nintendo’s Pro Controller is a comfy alternative to Joy-Cons, especially for players with bigger hands. It offers a more traditional gamepad feel, powerful haptic feedback, and the kind of pinpoint accuracy demanded by serious players. It’s an essential accessory for Nintendo’s new console. $109.99 on Amazon

Nintendo Switch 2 Steering Wheel for Joy-Con 2 - 2 Pack Snap in your Joy-Cons and steer like a real racer with these motion-sensing wheels built for multiplayer madness. They’re simple, sturdy, intuitive to use, and wildly fun—especially if you can find a friend to ride shotgun. $29.96 on Amazon

Mario Kart World One of the most popular racing franchises in the world goes global with Mario Kart World. Nintendo’s mascots explore an expanded Mushroom Kingdom, racing some of the series’ biggest and boldest tracks yet, driving new karts, and suffering still more of those pesky blue shells of death. $109 on Amazon

Donkey Kong Bananza Barrels, bananas, and big jungle beats. Bananza is vintage Donkey Kong. It gives players the power to destroy pretty much everything they see, change into powerful new forms, and hunt for an endless array of collectibles. It’s family-friendly fun, in classic Nintendo style. $94 on Amazon (was $99.99)

