The Curator

Gift wrap hacks & organization

By Melissa Maker The Curator Team
Posted November 15, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Let’s talk rolls, sheets, bags, cards, boxes, and tissue—because there is a lot to corral. View image in full screen
Let’s talk rolls, sheets, bags, cards, boxes, and tissue—because there is a lot to corral.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wrapping gifts can feel like an Olympic sport—there are rolls, ribbons, tags, bags, boxes, and enough tape to outfit a small post office. The real challenge isn’t the wrapping itself, but keeping all the supplies contained and ready when inspiration (or last-minute pressure) strikes. With a few clever strategies, you can transform gift wrapping from chaotic to calm. And yes, your gifts will still look like you hired a professional.

Let’s talk rolls, sheets, bags, cards, boxes, and tissue—because there is a lot to corral. The good news: you don’t need a $100+ rolling craft cart to stay organized. A few smart, budget-friendly solutions will keep everything tidy and accessible. And once you have a simple system, wrapping becomes faster, easier, and quicker to set up and tear down.

Gift bag storage

Simple Houseware Magazine File Holder
For gift bags, magazine holders are a game-changer. They’re the perfect shape, they stand neatly on shelves, and they make categorizing by holiday or occasion incredibly easy. Label them clearly so you can grab exactly what you need in seconds. And yes—place them on a shelf… beside the elf… on the shelf.
$34.97 on Amazon

 

Cards and gift tags

Expanding File Organizer
When it comes to cards and gift tags, an accordion file folder is the most efficient and compact option. You can separate items by person, occasion, or even by size if you like keeping things ultra-streamlined. Everything stays protected and flat, so nothing gets bent or lost. Plus, it’s portable—perfect for wrapping sessions anywhere in the house.
$10.98 on Amazon

 

Ribbons and bows

Wooden Ribbon Organizer
For ribbon lovers, a ribbon stand with vertical spools makes dispensing and cutting incredibly smooth. You can stack colours, textures, and finishes all in one place and simply pull what you need.
$18.99 on Amazon

 

Craftmates Ezy Stack Ribbon Rack Organizer
If you prefer everything closed away, a ribbon tackle box keeps spools contained, easy to dispense and snip, and easy to transport. Either way, you get fewer tangles, less mess and more joy.
$39.24 on Amazon

 

Plastic Hobby Art Craft Supply Organizer
Bows are both beautiful and bulky, but lose their appeal if crushed, making stacking containers the ideal solution. They allow you to separate by size and colour and port bows around, restock and have a good visual on your stock for maximum creativity. This also keeps rogue glitter from spreading everywhere—your floors will thank you. And you’ll always know exactly where your holiday or birthday bows live.
$37.85 on Amazon
Gift wrap

Gift Wrap Organizer
To store wrapping paper, you can absolutely take the DIY route by repurposing an old shipping box, a clean garbage bin, or a tall laundry basket. These vertical containers keep your rolls upright, tidy, and easy to access. If you prefer something purpose-built, there are several ways you can go about storing your rolls. First up, a storage bag that can hold up to 25 rolls and keep paper clean, dry, and dust-free would be great for parking in a garage, basement or attic.
$11.14 on Amazon (was $12.63)

 

Double Sided Hanging Gift Wrap Organizer
If you have closet space in a craft room, opt for a hanging organizer that has dedicated pockets for tape, scissors, and tissue.
$35.99 on Amazon
Simple Houseware Wrapping Paper Organizer
And since it’s always easy to find space under a bed, check out an under-the-bed storage box that’s got a number of compartments for rolls and ribbons to keep everything unified and out of sight.
$32.97 on Amazon

 

12 Pcs Flip Wraps Silicone Covered Metal Strips
A few small but mighty accessories can make wrapping so much easier. Silicone-covered metal strips act like reusable “wrap savers” to keep rolls closed, but elastics or bulldog clips can work too. These simple tools prevent unraveling, ripping, and overall frustration. And they take up almost no storage space.
$8.99 on Amazon

 

Automatic Tape Dispenser and Tape Gun
If you struggle with wrangling tape while wrapping, a gift-wrapping tape gun is a total efficiency booster. You pop in your tape, glide, and go—it speeds up your workflow and keeps one hand free to hold paper in place. It’s especially handy when wrapping awkwardly shaped items. Once you try it, regular tape dispensers feel prehistoric.
$19.99 on Amazon
(2-Pack) Wrapping Paper Cutter & Tape Dispenser
For an even more streamlined option, try a tape-dispensing gift wrap cutter. It gives you smooth, even cuts and dispenses tape without ever losing the end of the roll. It also keeps your hands safely away from scissors, which makes wrapping both easier and safer. This is one of those tools you didn’t know you needed until you use it.
$25.99 on Amazon (was $34.99)

 

67 Meme Christmas Wrapping Paper
And finally, don’t forget the “6–7 wrap” if you have kids and want to watch them cringe on Christmas morning – ha!
$13.99 on Amazon

 

Wrapping can be fun and creative, just make sure you’re organized and prepare so it’s not going to leave you with a mess to clean up. You’ve got enough on your to-do list as it is. Happy wrapping!

