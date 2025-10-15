The Curator’s ultimate holiday gift guide 2025

Send this page to someone via email

Christmas is just around the corner! If you’re still searching for the perfect gifts, don’t stress—we’ve got you covered. From meaningful keepsakes to last-minute surprises, there’s something here to bring joy to everyone on your list. With coveted finds from brands like Clinique, Mejuri, Vitruvi and more – it’s never been easier to get gifting.

For the beauty lover

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ This little yellow bottle is a classic for a reason—it keeps your skin feeling silky, smooth, and hydrated all day long! It’s like giving your face a cozy, moisturizing hug that never goes out of style. $48 on Amazon

Briogeo Superfoods™ Acai + Passionfruit Lightweight, Hydrating Hair Mask for Fine Hair If you can’t resist scrumptious hair, this superfoods acai and passionfruit mask from Briogeo is calling your name. Contains nourishing, vitamin and antioxidant rich ingredients for deep hydration on fine strands – and smells good enough to eat! $53.00 at Sephora

Manscaped The Lawn Mower Groin & Body Hair Trimmer This buzzy trimmer set features dual SkinSafe blades, adjustable combs, USB-C charging, and LED lights for precise grooming. With a 60-minute battery life, it’s perfect for smooth, confident trimming anytime, anywhere. $149.99 on Amazon

For the fashion minded

Tube Huggie Hoops Tube Huggie Hoops bring bold style without the weight, hugging your ears with a comfy clicker closure you’ll barely notice. Crafted in 18k gold vermeil on recycled sterling silver, they’re the perfect mix of luxe, modern, and everyday wearability. $68 at Mejuri

Wide Ruffles and 3D Roses Minidress Turn heads this holiday season with the Wide Ruffles and 3D Roses Minidress—lightweight, silky, and effortlessly chic. Perfect as a gift for fashionistas or a treat for yourself. $69.00 at Simons

Leather Gloves Artizia’s leather gloves keep hands cozy with a 100% cashmere lining while staying fully tech-friendly for effortless texting. Sleek, supple nappa leather in classic shades makes them a holiday gift your fashion-forward friend or family member will adore. $88 at Aritzia

ZEGNA Jacquard Geometric Silk Tie Elevate his whole look with this geometric silk tie, crafted in Italy from 100% silk with a sleek, modern pattern. A classic gift for any man, it pairs well with both suits and smart-casual looks. $445 at Harry Rosen

For the home lover

Design Series Evergreen Tilt-Head Stand Mixer The Design Series Evergreen Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is a baker’s dream, with 10 speeds, a tilt-head design, and over 10 attachments to tackle nearly any recipe. Sleek, versatile, and reliable, it’s the perfect gift for anyone who loves to bake—and experiment in the kitchen. $999.99 at KichenAid

dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop The L10s Ultra Gen 2 makes cleaning under furniture and in tight spots simple, easily navigating around edges and tricky corners. With powerful suction, scrubbing mops, and smart pet- and carpet-friendly modes, it keeps your home spotless with minimal effort. $559.99 on Amazon (was $859.99)

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash Aesop’s Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash gently cleanses with a luxurious blend of orange, rosemary, and lavender oils, leaving hands refreshed without drying. Stylish, sustainable, and vegan-friendly, it’s the perfect indulgence for yourself or a thoughtful holiday gift. $58 on Amazon

Best Sleep Bundle Drift into deep, restful sleep with the Best Sleep Bundle–a curated set of Vitruvi’s bestselling wellness essentials. From the whisper-quiet Cloud Humidifier to soothing lavender oil, it’s everything you need to create the ultimate wind-down ritual. $423 on Vitruvi (was $563.97)

For the techie

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones With adaptive ANC, Transparency mode, spatial audio, and up to 40 hours of battery life, it’s no wonder these headphones from Beats are a go-to for music lovers and multitaskers. $469.94 on Amazon

Amazon Kindle 16 GB The lightest and most compact Kindle now comes with a brighter front light, higher contrast, and faster page turns, making every reading session even more enjoyable. With weeks of battery life, 16 GB of storage, and a distraction-free display, it’s your portable library for escaping into stories anywhere. Available in black or matcha. $144.99 on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds The AirPods Pro 2 are all about protecting your hearing while keeping your music crystal clear—Active Noise Cancellation, Conversation Awareness, and Adaptive Audio make sure you hear what you want without straining your ears. Plus, with the H2 chip, comfy customizable tips, immersive spatial audio, and sweat- and water-resistance, they’re basically built to keep up with you wherever life takes you. $249.99 on Amazon (was $329)

For the kiddo

Melissa & Doug Smoothie Maker Blender Pretend Play Set Delight the little chef in your life with this playful and educational smoothie maker set—perfect for holiday gifting! Encourage creativity, learning, and hands-on fun, making it a thoughtful and engaging gift for kids ages 3+. $38.73 on Amazon (was $45.57)

Kinetic Sand Scents, Ice Cream Treats Playset Turn playtime into a sweet adventure with the Scented Kinetic Sand Ice Cream Treats Playset, letting kids mix, mold, and serve strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla creations again and again. Safe, reusable, and endlessly fun, it’s the perfect gift for little chefs this holiday season. $16.57 on Amazon (was $19.97)