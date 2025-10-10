Our honest review of the HelloFresh x The Office Pretzel Day Kit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you were watching cable television in the mid-2000s, you’re likely familiar with the wildly-popular NBC sitcom The Office.

A source of endless entertainment and memes to this day, the series received acclaim for portraying lovable doofus boss Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and his colourful cast of colleagues as they navigated their ordinary lives at a fictional paper supply company, Dunder Mifflin (based in the even more ordinary Scranton, Pennsylvania).

While the mockumentary-style series is an American adaptation of a British original starring Ricky Gervais, it became incredibly popular in its own right during its 201-episode run, between 2005 and 2013.

It’s still in reruns today and one of those shows my husband and I never channelsurf past. In fact, the series is seeing a resurgence in popularity with its 20th anniversary, even spawning a spin-off this year (aptly titled The Paper).

Story continues below advertisement

So, naturally, when I heard that HelloFresh created a limited-time The Office Eats menu collection, inspired by Dunder Mifflin’s delightfully dysfunctional employees, I couldn’t wait to try it for myself and relive some key moments from the series.

What’s on The Office Eats menu

Customers and non-subscribers will be able to snag three options – Kevin Malone’s Famous Chili, Michael Scott’s Fun Run Alfredo and The Office Pretzel Day Kit – honouring Stanley Hudson’s favourite day.

These dishes will be available for HelloFresh subscribers the weeks of October 20th and October 27th:

Customers and non-subscribers will be able to snag a kit through a dedicated website, with limited quantities dropping weekly on October 13th, 20th, and 27th at 9:00 am ET. The kits are priced at $24.99, with free shipping, and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

We tried The Office Pretzel Day Kit and here are our takeaways.

The Office Pretzel Day Kit HelloFresh’s pretzel kit honours everyone’s favourite resident grump, Stanley Hudson; after all, it was his favourite day. In Season 3, Episode 5 (titled “Initiation”), Stanley bluntly lays out that once a year, the Scranton Business Park offers employees free soft pretzels. For Stanley, this is his work highlight: “I wake up every morning in a bed that’s too small, drive my daughter to a school that’s too expensive and then I go to work to a job for which I get paid too little. But on pretzel day? Well, I like pretzel day.” $24.99 on hellofreshofficeeats.com

Story continues below advertisement

The kit arrived in a special-edition drawer-type package, with imagery The Office fans will know and love. The box contained everything you’d need to make 12 of your own soft, buttery pretzels at home: a recipe card with detailed instructions and all the the ingredients, pre-portioned and carefully packaged.

More from The Curator Kick off holiday shopping with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days bestsellers

This is where it gets better: The kit includes an over-the-top lineup of 18 toppings worthy of Michael Scott’s legendary order, a.k.a. “The Works.” It includes everything from marshmallows, chocolate cookie crumbs, shredded coconut, to cotton candy bits, white chocolate sauce and so much more. No really. There are a lot of toppings. And we have to agree with the kit’s premise. The pretzels are sure to bring you a smile and a perfect pick-me-up when you’re channeling your inner Stanley. The pretzels take all of 20 minutes to prepare and 60 minutes to bake. All you need to do after that is dress them to your desired taste and sit back and enjoy this delectable snack on a crisp-but-cozy afternoon. Turns out we like pretzel day too.

The other kits on the menu

Kevin Malone’s Famous Chili Kit: This is a hearty beef chili that includes ingredients such as beans, ancho chili and bold, flavourful Southwest spices, the HelloFresh team aimed at a classic that “tastes like it’s been passed down from Malones for generations.” Pair with Season 5, Episode 26 (titled “Casual Friday”) to get all the key moments and enjoy in a bowl – not on a carpet!

Michael Scott’s Fun Run Alfredo Kit: You may recall that in Season 4, Episodes 1 and 2 (titled “Fun Run”), Michael’s pre-race ritual includes carb-loading and scarfing down an enormous plate of fettuccine Alfredo (straight from Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe). While he valiantly attempts his inaugural Michael Scott’s Dunder Mifflin Scranton Meredith Palmer Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Pro-Am Fun Run Race for the Cure, he very quickly feels ill and isn’t able to finish the 5K. HelloFresh’s interpretation of this storied meal is by contrast one we have no doubt anyone would have trouble finishing.

Story continues below advertisement

Final takeaways

The collab kits offer a hit nostalgia, recreating memorable moments fans of The Office will surely eat up. The Pretzel Kit was thoughtfully packaged and portioned, simple to prepare and delicious to eat ( the box can even serve as a keepsake). If you still can’t get enough of everyone’s favourite office comedy – 20 years hence – then, these meal kits are for you. We sincerely hope there will be more to follow (may we suggest a Harry Potter or Game of Thrones collab?).

You may also like:

Nespresso Vertuo Single Serve Coffee and Espresso Machine – $139

NutriChef Bakeware Set – $47.19

Hamilton Beach 2 Speed Hand Blender – $39.99

Our Place Splendor Blender – $135

Chefman 6 Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer – $94.98