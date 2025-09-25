SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

The Curator

A working smoke alarm saves lives — is yours ready?

By Andrea Cardillo The Curator Team
Posted September 25, 2025 7:00 am
2 min read
fire safety View image in full screen
Ontario Fire Marshal urges residents to test alarms monthly as fatal house fires rise.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission.Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Regularly testing your smoke alarm can mean the difference between escaping a fire and not.

That’s the message Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is driving home this month in support of “Test Your Smoke Alarm Day” at the end of September.

Since 2020, Ontario has seen a troubling rise in fatal house fires—many of which could have been prevented with working smoke alarms.

“The increased number of fatal fires and fire deaths across the province is extremely concerning,” said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg. “Whether people have a false sense of safety or the mistaken belief that fire will not happen to them, too many homes in the province lack basic protection against a fatal fire: a working smoke alarm.”

Not only does having a working smoke alarm save lives, but it’s the law. In Ontario, a working smoke alarm is a must on every storey of a home and outside all sleeping areas. Officials stress that alarms need to be maintained year-round: test them monthly, and change the batteries at least once a year. Here are some essentials to help get your house fire-ready:

 

Kidde 9V Battery Photoelectric Smoke Alarm
No wiring required. A flashing red LED light confirms the alarm is working, while a chirping sound alerts you when the battery is running low.
$25.26 on Amazon

 

Amazon Basics 9 Volt Everyday Alkaline Battery
Always keep extra batteries on hand—the last thing you want is to hear that chirp and not have a spare ready to go.
First Alert Hardwire Smoke Alarm w/ 9V Battery
Hardwired alarms connect directly to your home’s electrical system, with a backup battery to keep you protected during power outages.
$21.59 on Amazon (was $24.99)

 

First Alert Carbon Monoxide Plug-In Alarm with Battery Backup
Carbon monoxide detectors are just as important as smoke alarms. Place them outside your furnace room, near the kitchen, and on the same floor as bedrooms.
$31.28 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Universal Fire Extinguisher Mounts & Brackets – $10

Emergency Survival Poncho – $24.95

Dry Stop Fire Spray – $136.60

More Recommendations

 

Fire Extinguisher
Keep fire extinguishers on every floor, with one easily accessible in the kitchen. Make sure everyone in your household knows where they are and how to use them.

 

Prepared Hero Emergency Fire Blanket 
A fire blanket is a must-have for the kitchen. Keep it near the stove, and make sure everyone — kids included — knows where it’s stored and how to use it.
$40.04 on Amazon

 

Kidde Two-Story Fire Escape Ladder with Anti-Slip Rungs
If your bedrooms are on the top floor, keep a fire ladder in an easy-to-reach spot. Practice opening it and make sure everyone knows which window to use in case of an emergency.
$59.84 on Amazon

 

You can buy all the safety devices in the world, but every household also needs a fire plan. Talk to your kids about what to do if a fire breaks out. Choose a meeting spot, and review the plan every time you change the batteries.

For more fire safety tips, visit Saved By the Beep.

 

You may also like:

Fireproof Document Box – $39.98

Fire Evacuation Device for Pets – $74.88

Fireproof Home Safe – $89.99

