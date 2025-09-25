A working smoke alarm saves lives — is yours ready?

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission.Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Regularly testing your smoke alarm can mean the difference between escaping a fire and not.
That’s the message Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is driving home this month in support of “Test Your Smoke Alarm Day” at the end of September.
Since 2020, Ontario has seen a troubling rise in fatal house fires—many of which could have been prevented with working smoke alarms.
“The increased number of fatal fires and fire deaths across the province is extremely concerning,” said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg. “Whether people have a false sense of safety or the mistaken belief that fire will not happen to them, too many homes in the province lack basic protection against a fatal fire: a working smoke alarm.”
Not only does having a working smoke alarm save lives, but it’s the law. In Ontario, a working smoke alarm is a must on every storey of a home and outside all sleeping areas. Officials stress that alarms need to be maintained year-round: test them monthly, and change the batteries at least once a year. Here are some essentials to help get your house fire-ready:
You may also like:
Universal Fire Extinguisher Mounts & Brackets – $10
Emergency Survival Poncho – $24.95
You can buy all the safety devices in the world, but every household also needs a fire plan. Talk to your kids about what to do if a fire breaks out. Choose a meeting spot, and review the plan every time you change the batteries.
For more fire safety tips, visit Saved By the Beep.
You may also like:
Fireproof Document Box – $39.98
Fire Evacuation Device for Pets – $74.88
Comments