10 books to cozy up with this fall

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The air is turning cooler, the leaves are just starting to change, and it’s time to swap your beach read for a comforting novel. Need a little literary inspiration? How about one of the 10 most anticipated must-read novels for fall? Think themes of magic and mystery, warm atmospheric settings, chilling whodunits, rom coms worth falling for, and cozy storylines that pair perfectly with a pumpkin spice latte. (Go ahead, we won’t judge.)

There’s Pumpkin About You by Althena Carstairs When an ambitious small-town party planner is tasked with planning an autumnal-themed bash for her bestie’s 30th birthday, she decides the best venue around is a pumpkin farm with a grumpy-yet-irresistibly-handsome owner. It’s a classic enemies-to-lovers romance, but with immaculate fall vibes. $19.19 at Indigo $0.99 for Kobo eBook

Story continues below advertisement

Katabasis by R.F. Kuang Fans of Yellowface, get ready for a dark academia fantasy in which two grad students must put aside their rivalry and make their way to the underworld to save their professor’s soul—hopefully without costing their own. The word “Katabasis” comes from Ancient Greek and literally means “descent,” which is fitting for this particular style of hero’s journey. But Kuang’s sixth book is also exploring an inner voyage to confront repressed memories, deep-rooted fears, and psychological suffering. $45 on Amazon $19.99 for Kindle edition

By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult Attention historical fiction lovers: this one is for you! Jodi Picoult’s latest page-turner is based on the 16th century English courtesan and first female professional poet, Emilia Bassano, who some scholars suggest may have been Shakespeare’s muse and possibly even the true author behind some of his beloved plays. This story follows Emilia’s journey as well as that of a modern playwright descendent who is also faced with the possibility of having her work celebrated while another writer takes the credit. Could it be a family curse? $19.50 on Amazon $17.99 for Kindle Edition

The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown Readers have waited eight years for another novel from the author of The Da Vinci Code, but Robert Langdon’s next adventure is finally here! In this story, the symbology prof travels to Prague and is thrown into a thrilling race through dual worlds of futuristic science and mystical lore. It’s twisty and thought-provoking, and classic Dan Brown. $36.40 on Amazon $18.99 for Kindle Edition

Story continues below advertisement

The Academy by Elin Hilderbrand and Shelby Cunningham She may be considered “the queen of beach reads,” but her 33rd novel finds Hilderbrand in her very autumnal back-to-school era. If you loved The Perfect Couple (in print or on Netflix!), you’ll be taken by this scandalous story that unfolds at a New England boarding school. It’s fresh, buzzy, and full of teen drama. And we love that it’s co-written by her daughter. $20.00 at Indigo (was $25.99) $19.99 for Kobo eBook

The Book of Sandwiches: Delicious to the Last Bite Whether you are drawn to the simplicity of a timeless grilled cheese, or a crazy hot mess like the Hawaiian Pizza Sandwich, this cookbook contains page after page of mouth-watering ideas. From breakfast sandwiches to open-faced options, re-imagined classics, fancy takes (like The Wild Duck) and even dessert sandwiches (hello My Favorite Ice Cream Sandwich!). Whatever you decide to try, you’ll have a delicious meal in the palm of your hand. $34 on Amazon $16.99 for Kindle edition

You may also like:

Coffee & Books Beaded Bookmark – $3.99

Story continues below advertisement

Paperell Reading Journal – $29.46

Amazon Kindle – $144.99

The Goode Girls of Maple Lane by Jacqueline Firkins If a fall-themed rom-com about second chances, found family, and the more wholesome side of the internet sounds like your cup of apple cider, you will enjoy this playful novel. When a struggling vet student rescues a golden retriever, she ends up saving herself, too—and meeting a handsome, dog-loving neighbour in the process. $23.99 at Indigo $11.99 for Kobo eBook

The Wilderness by Angela Flournoy Named a most anticipated book by everyone from New York Times to Vogue, and a finalist for the 2025 Kirkus Prize, The Wilderness is being called an era-defining novel. It follows five Black women over two decades of friendship, as they move through the high stakes period between young adulthood and midlife, navigating careers, relationships, motherhood and more. $14.99 on Amazon $14.99 for Kindle Edition

Story continues below advertisement

No Rest for the Wicked by Rachel Louise Adams A forensic pathologist returns to her hometown, a place obsessed with Halloween and infamous for a string of violent deaths linked to the holiday, when her father, a US Senator, is reported missing. With October 31 fast approaching, she must face her difficult past in time to rescue her dad. If you like spooky, you’ll be delightfully frightened by this debut thriller. $21.99 on Amazon $21.99 for Kindle Edition

We Love You, Bunny by Mona Awad The sequel to the 2019 campus horror hit, Bunny, is already one of THE books for fall. If you haven’t gotten around to reading book one yet, no problem: We Love You, Bunny works as a stand-alone novel, too. It opens with the protagonist, Sam, being kidnapped by her campus frenemies (a crew of creepy rich girls who call themselves “Bunny”). They are unhappy with how they have been portrayed in Sam’s new novel and are ready to set the record straight. $24.49 at Indigo $17.99 for Kobo eBook

The Blue Hour by Paula Hawkins If your version of cozy involves spine-tingling suspense, the latest from the author The Girl on the Train deserves a spot on your bookshelf. The setting alone gives us the chills: Eris, an island with only one house, one inhabitant, one way out. Unreachable from Scottish mainland for twelve hours each day. Phew! $24 on Amazon $16.99 for Kindle Edition

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

NeckLite Reading Light – $10.99

Ultra-Luxe Cloud Warm & Cozy Fuzzy Socks – $17.58

Nextmug Self-Heating Coffee Mug – $139.95