SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Top wellness deals for ultimate self-care & relaxation

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted September 9, 2025 8:00 pm
1 min read
Amazon, Saje and more...these curated finds make it easier than ever to treat yourself - or someone you love - without breaking the bank. View image in full screen
Amazon, Saje and more...these curated finds make it easier than ever to treat yourself - or someone you love - without breaking the bank.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Discover the top wellness deals designed to elevate your self-care routine and bring ultimate relaxation to your day. From soothing foot spas to luxurious skincare and stress-relief essentials, these curated finds make it easier than ever to treat yourself – or someone you love – without breaking the bank.

 

Organika Canadian-Made Enhanced Collagen Powder
Give your hair, skin, and nails a little love with enhanced collagen, a beauty-boosting powder that’s also great for joints, bones, and recovery. Flavourless and easy to mix, it’s a clean, grass-fed collagen treat you can sprinkle into smoothies, coffee, or your favourite recipes.
$37.08 on Amazon (was $41.21)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Peppermint Halo Duo
Say goodbye to pesky headaches. The Peppermint Halo Duo pairs a cult-favourite 10ml roll-on with the 30ml Peppermint Halo Remedy, delivering fast, soothing relief whenever you need it. Chic, compact, and refillable up to three times, this set is your go-to for on-the-go wellness.
$82.40 at Saje (was $103)

 

Neck Massager with Heat
This neck and back massager features 8 shiatsu nodes, soothing heat, multiple speed and direction settings, and both home and car adapters – delivering a full-body deep massage anytime, anywhere.
$42.49 on Amazon (was $49.99)

 

CeraVe Itchy Skin Relief Unisex Moisturizing Cream
A staple to stock up on – this moisturizing cream from CeraVe soothes dry, eczema-prone skin and minor irritations – including insect bites, sunburn, and scrapes—featuring pramoxine, fragrance-free formula, and 340g of gentle, fast-acting relief.
$24.27 on Amazon (was $28.48)
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Ezona Silk Cordless Heated Eye Mask
The Ezona cordless heated eye mask combines adjustable heat settings, long battery life, and a soft silk washable cover to deliver soothing, spa-like relief for dry eyes and fatigue.
$21.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

 

Oral-B iO Series 4 Electric Toothbrush
The Oral-B iO4 features four smart modes, a pressure sensor, a 2-minute timer, and a sleek travel case, making it a powerful and convenient choice for healthier teeth.
$99.99 on Amazon (was $139.99)

You may also like:

Nap Time Pillow Spray – $38.99

Weighted Blanket – $59.99

Story continues below advertisement

Our Place Splendor Blender – $170

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices