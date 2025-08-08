Best neck fans to keep you cool this summer

Send this page to someone via email

When summer hits full blast, staying cool doesn’t mean parking yourself in front of an AC. Whether you’re commuting, running errands, hiking trails or just lounging in the backyard, a wearable neck fan is your secret weapon. These lightweight, hands-free gadgets deliver a refreshing breeze exactly where you need it–without messing up your hair or taking up space in your bag. And the best part? They’re quiet, portable, and (most importantly) effective.

Best overall

JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan A cult-favourite for a reason. With bladeless technology, this fan wraps comfortably around your neck and pushes air through 78 small vents for an even, soft breeze. It’s super lightweight, rechargeable via USB-C, and runs for up to 16 hours on a single charge. $44.79 on Amazon (was $55.99)

Best whisper-quiet

FrSara Neck Fan Designed for all-day wear, this fan has a flexible, ergonomic shape and three speed settings. It delivers surprisingly powerful airflow while remaining whisper-quiet. Bonus: it’s available in a range of colours to match your vibe. $45.99 on Amazon

Best splurge

TORRAS Neck Air Conditioner This isn’t your average neck fan—it’s wearable cooling tech. Featuring dual semiconductors that actually cool your skin, plus fans and adjustable airflow, the Coolify feels like a personal AC unit. Pricey, yes. Worth it? Also yes. $186.82 on Amazon

Best bladeless

AMACOOL Bladeless Neck Fan This upgraded version ditches traditional blades for a safer, quieter cooling experience. Designed to evenly distribute airflow around your neck, it’s lightweight, rechargeable, and perfect for kids or those with long hair. $29.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Best budget

Kternay Bladeless Neck Fan Modern, minimal, and made for summer heat. The Kternay features three wind speeds, a quiet motor, and bladeless safety, all in a slim, wraparound design. With a rechargeable battery and 360° airflow, it’s a smart pick for daily wear. $24.99 on Amazon (was $32.99)

