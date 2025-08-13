The chicest black summer looks to wear now

Send this page to someone via email

Forever the Cool Girl cousin, black reeks of fashion. And sometimes throwing a darker hue into your wardrobe mix (in a summer-weighted fabric like linen) can both ground your look and elevate it at the same time. Have you heard my favourite saying? “I’ll stop wearing black when they invent a darker colour.”

Tailored and Timeless

Right on cue for the August return of upscale academia, a pleated skirt with simple lace-up brogues and a black twin set is equal parts fetching and fashion. Thank you yet again, Demi Moore.

Amazon Essentials Women's Vee Cardigan Do not break the bank on a simple black cardi. I chose a ‘V’ cut here – but roll with your neckline preference. $28.6 on Amazon

SHAPERMINT High Compression Womens Top Affordable, effective shapewear worn as a tank is the best kind of double dip. Sizes up to 4-X Large. $34 on Amazon

Pleated Skirt A smidge shorter than Demi’s iteration (plus this one has an elastic waist at the back – woot), but you get the drift. And inky navy and jet-black is one of my most adored pairings in the Pantone universe, btw. $25.90 at Zara

Oversized Handbag Clearly giving retro Balenciaga Le City bag vibes, and I’m completely here for it. Extra points if you clip a charm (or like, four) onto the handles. $55 on Amazon

Proportions, proportions…

When it comes to injecting a little edge thanks to summer black, proportion-playing is a clever way to shake things up. Translation? Test drive a blousy chemise with bike shorts (below) or perhaps a high-waisted balloon pant with a fitted tank is the move. Either way? You’ll add dimension plus drama.

Braided Leather Slingback Ballet Flats These slingbacks are equal parts ballet and jelly – and both are trends I’m loving right now. $109 at Zara Home

Weweya Pillow Slippers A cloud-inspired buckle sandal adds a touch of street style (not to mention height if you’re 5”2, like moi). $21.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Women's Short Puff Sleeve Top Never have I ever met a puff-sleeve I didn’t like. Be sure to try a laissez-faire French front tuck on this cutie. $19.5 on Amazon (was $30.67)

Golden LIFE Atmosphere Hi-Rise 7-inch Shorts The LIFE Atmosphere Hi-rise 7” bike short from Aritzia has become a sweat-wicking gold standard. $58 at Aritzia

All About Those Add-Ons

Don’t underestimate how much a giant resin ring in jade green or an oversized fluffy florette pinned to your blazer lapel can take your look from riding-the-pine to centre court in a split second.

FEISEDY Sunglasses It’s no secret I heart the super-duper eyewear brand Feisedy, and this silhouette and lens tint combo is my current obsession. $20.99 on Amazon

2-Pack Cotton Mesh Bag A simple French market tote adds texture and chic factor. $19.99 on Amazon

Handykette Designer Ina Seifart hits the bullseye with her phone necklaces. I’ve had my neon orange and pink version for a few years now – zero regrets. $115 at Hills Dry Goods

Reef Bucket - Fray OK it’s not black – but this topper by Lack of Colour will look SO good with a black maxi dress and chunky slides. $149 at Hills Dry Goods

