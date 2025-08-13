The chicest black summer looks to wear now

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Forever the Cool Girl cousin, black reeks of fashion. And sometimes throwing a darker hue into your wardrobe mix (in a summer-weighted fabric like linen) can both ground your look and elevate it at the same time. Have you heard my favourite saying? “I’ll stop wearing black when they invent a darker colour.”
Tailored and Timeless
Right on cue for the August return of upscale academia, a pleated skirt with simple lace-up brogues and a black twin set is equal parts fetching and fashion. Thank you yet again, Demi Moore.
A smidge shorter than Demi’s iteration (plus this one has an elastic waist at the back – woot), but you get the drift. And inky navy and jet-black is one of my most adored pairings in the Pantone universe, btw.
When it comes to injecting a little edge thanks to summer black, proportion-playing is a clever way to shake things up. Translation? Test drive a blousy chemise with bike shorts (below) or perhaps a high-waisted balloon pant with a fitted tank is the move. Either way? You’ll add dimension plus drama.
