The Curator

The chicest black summer looks to wear now

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted August 13, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
Because black never goes out of style. View image in full screen
Because black never goes out of style.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Forever the Cool Girl cousin, black reeks of fashion. And sometimes throwing a darker hue into your wardrobe mix (in a summer-weighted fabric like linen) can both ground your look and elevate it at the same time. Have you heard my favourite saying? “I’ll stop wearing black when they invent a darker colour.”

 

Tailored and Timeless

Right on cue for the August return of upscale academia, a pleated skirt with simple lace-up brogues and a black twin set is equal parts fetching and fashion. Thank you yet again, Demi Moore.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Amazon Essentials Women's Vee Cardigan
Do not break the bank on a simple black cardi. I chose a ‘V’ cut here – but roll with your neckline preference.
$28.6 on Amazon

 

SHAPERMINT High Compression Womens Top
Affordable, effective shapewear worn as a tank is the best kind of double dip. Sizes up to 4-X Large.
$34 on Amazon

 

Pleated Skirt
A smidge shorter than Demi’s iteration (plus this one has an elastic waist at the back – woot), but you get the drift. And inky navy and jet-black is one of my most adored pairings in the Pantone universe, btw.
$25.90 at Zara
Story continues below advertisement

 

Oversized Handbag
Clearly giving retro Balenciaga Le City bag vibes, and I’m completely here for it. Extra points if you clip a charm (or like, four) onto the handles.
$55 on Amazon

 

Proportions, proportions…

When it comes to injecting a little edge thanks to summer black, proportion-playing is a clever way to shake things up. Translation? Test drive a blousy chemise with bike shorts (below) or perhaps a high-waisted balloon pant with a fitted tank is the move. Either way? You’ll add dimension plus drama.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Braided Leather Slingback Ballet Flats
These slingbacks are equal parts ballet and jelly – and both are trends I’m loving right now.
$109 at Zara Home

 

Weweya Pillow Slippers
A cloud-inspired buckle sandal adds a touch of street style (not to mention height if you’re 5”2, like moi).
$21.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

 

Women's Short Puff Sleeve Top
Never have I ever met a puff-sleeve I didn’t like. Be sure to try a laissez-faire French front tuck on this cutie.
$19.5 on Amazon (was $30.67)
Story continues below advertisement

 

More Recommendations
Golden LIFE Atmosphere Hi-Rise 7-inch Shorts
The LIFE Atmosphere Hi-rise 7” bike short from Aritzia has become a sweat-wicking gold standard.
$58 at Aritzia

 

All About Those Add-Ons

Don’t underestimate how much a giant resin ring in jade green or an oversized fluffy florette pinned to your blazer lapel can take your look from riding-the-pine to centre court in a split second.

Story continues below advertisement

 

FEISEDY Sunglasses
It’s no secret I heart the super-duper eyewear brand Feisedy, and this silhouette and lens tint combo is my current obsession.
$20.99 on Amazon

 

2-Pack Cotton Mesh Bag
A simple French market tote adds texture and chic factor.
$19.99 on Amazon

 

Handykette
Designer Ina Seifart hits the bullseye with her phone necklaces. I’ve had my neon orange and pink version for a few years now – zero regrets.
$115 at Hills Dry Goods
Story continues below advertisement

 

Reef Bucket - Fray
OK it’s not black – but this topper by Lack of Colour will look SO good with a black maxi dress and chunky slides.
$149 at Hills Dry Goods

 

