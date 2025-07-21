8 best shop vacs for heavy-duty messes

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you’re dealing with a flooded basement, post-reno dust, or just your average garage chaos, a good shop vac is a game-changer. Built for heavy-duty messes that would destroy your regular vacuum, these powerful machines don’t mess around. But not all shop vacs are created equal—some are built for power, others for portability, and a few manage to do it all. Not sure where to start? From wet/dry vacs to compact clean-up kings, we’ve rounded up the best shop vacs to get the job done fast.
Comments