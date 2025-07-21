SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

The Curator

8 best shop vacs for heavy-duty messes

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted July 21, 2025 8:14 pm
1 min read
amazon vacuums View image in full screen
Not sure where to start? From wet/dry vacs to compact clean-up kings, we’ve rounded up the best shop vacs to get the job done fast.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re dealing with a flooded basement, post-reno dust, or just your average garage chaos, a good shop vac is a game-changer. Built for heavy-duty messes that would destroy your regular vacuum, these powerful machines don’t mess around. But not all shop vacs are created equal—some are built for power, others for portability, and a few manage to do it all. Not sure where to start? From wet/dry vacs to compact clean-up kings, we’ve rounded up the best shop vacs to get the job done fast.

 

DEWALT 9-Gallon Poly Wet/Dry Vac
With serious suction power and a 9-gallon tank, this beast can tackle everything from drywall dust to dirty water. Bonus: it comes with a built-in blower and ultra-durable hose.
$151.16 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Shop-Vac 5-Gallon Stainless Steel Wet/Dry Vacuum
Classic, compact, and ready for anything. This 5-gallon stainless steel pick is perfect for everyday jobs around the house, garage, or workshop.
$196.64 on Amazon

 

RIDGID 12-Gallon NXT Wet/Dry Vac
Big jobs? No problem. This heavy-duty model boasts a powerful 5.0 peak HP motor and includes a full set of pro-grade accessories. It even doubles as a leaf blower.
$262.65 on Amazon

 

CRAFTSMAN 2.5-Gallon Wet/Dry Vac
Small but mighty! This portable shop vac is great for quick cleanups in the car, tight spaces, or anywhere you don’t want to lug a tank around. Don’t underestimate it.
$118.34 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Armor All Wet/Dry Utility Shop Vacuum
Specifically made for vehicle detailing, this compact vac has all the right attachments to clean every crevice of your car. Wet spills, dry dirt, floor mats—it’s got you.
$59.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

BISSELL Garage Pro Wall-Mounted Wet/Dry Vac
Running out of floor space? This wall-mounted model keeps things off the ground while offering strong suction and a 32-foot hose. Ideal for garages or dedicated workspaces.
$279 on Amazon

 

Stanley 10-Gallon Wet/Dry Vac
A fan-favourite for a reason, this versatile vac handles big cleanups with ease, and the rear blower port adds to its functionality. It’s your workshop’s new MVP.
$188.99 on Amazon (was $198)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Vacmaster Professional Beast Series 16-Gallon Wet/Dry Vac
If you want raw power, look no further. This monster can handle the nastiest shop messes with ease—and the included accessories make it surprisingly user-friendly.
$351 on Amazon

You may also like:

3M WorkTunes Hearing Protection with Bluetooth – $78.96

For Milwaukee 48-22-8427 Fits PACKOUT Rolling Tool Box – $287.31

Kobalt XTR 24-Volt Max 1/2-in Brushless Cordless Drill – $92.00

