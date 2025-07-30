SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

Up your smoothie game with these must-haves

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted July 30, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
smoothie, blender, protein powder View image in full screen
Elevate your smoothie game from basic to barista-level brilliance.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sure, your smoothie might taste fine – but with the right tools, it can taste amazing. Just like the perfect wine glass unlocks hidden aromas, the right blender, accessories, and add-ins can turn your morning mix into a nutrient-packed, velvety masterpiece. Whether you’re a green juice devotee or a peanut-butter-banana purist, these must-haves are here to elevate your smoothie game from basic to barista-level brilliance.

 

SUBI RAW Greens Superfood Powder
Sip your way to better health with SUBI – crafted in Canada, tested for purity, and bursting with superfoods to support energy, immunity, and overall wellness.
$39.97 on Amazon
Good Protein Vegan Plant-based Protein Powder
This decadent, dessert-inspired plant-based protein shake delivers 21g of complete pea protein, 7g of fiber, and a smooth, crave-worthy texture—perfect for keeping you full, fueling your day, and fitting effortlessly into your keto-friendly or plant-based lifestyle.
$37.99 on Amazon

 

Bloom Nutrition Super Greens Powder Smoothie & Juice Mix
Get all your greens in with Bloom Nutrition Super Greens Powder. Easily slip into smoothies to support gut health, relieve bloat, aid digestion, and promote energy. Every health-conscious fitness gal needs one!
$33.99 on Amazon

 

Ribbed Glass Tumblers
Everything tastes better in these aesthetic ribbed glass tumblers. Pairs perfectly with iced coffee, cocktails or refreshing smoothies.
Buy on Amazon
Ninja BL450C, Nutri Pro Personal Blender
This Ninja blender is perfect for making smoothies, featuring a powerful 900-watt motor that effortlessly crushes ice and tough ingredients, nutrient extraction blades for smooth, nutrient-rich blends, and convenient single-serve cups with to-go lids for easy portability.
$99.98 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Our Place Splendor Blender
Stylish enough to sit on your countertop and strong enough to tackle frozen ingredients, this blender is both form and function.
$168.53 on Amazon
Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws
Made from 100% food-grade, BPA-free silicone, these reusable straws are soft on teeth, kid-friendly, dishwasher safe, compatible with 30–40 oz tumblers like Yeti, and come with a cleaning brush and travel bag in a vibrant mix of colours.
Buy on Amazon

 

Kids & Toddler Cups
Kids and moms will love these colourful, easy-to-clean 10oz stainless steel tumblers – complete with straw stoppers, versatile lids and sleeves that also fit our 8oz mason jars, and fun silicone sleeves that add grip, protection, and a few playful surprises.
$39.49 on Amazon

