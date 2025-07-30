Up your smoothie game with these must-haves

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sure, your smoothie might taste fine – but with the right tools, it can taste amazing. Just like the perfect wine glass unlocks hidden aromas, the right blender, accessories, and add-ins can turn your morning mix into a nutrient-packed, velvety masterpiece. Whether you’re a green juice devotee or a peanut-butter-banana purist, these must-haves are here to elevate your smoothie game from basic to barista-level brilliance.
This decadent, dessert-inspired plant-based protein shake delivers 21g of complete pea protein, 7g of fiber, and a smooth, crave-worthy texture—perfect for keeping you full, fueling your day, and fitting effortlessly into your keto-friendly or plant-based lifestyle.
Get all your greens in with Bloom Nutrition Super Greens Powder. Easily slip into smoothies to support gut health, relieve bloat, aid digestion, and promote energy. Every health-conscious fitness gal needs one!
This Ninja blender is perfect for making smoothies, featuring a powerful 900-watt motor that effortlessly crushes ice and tough ingredients, nutrient extraction blades for smooth, nutrient-rich blends, and convenient single-serve cups with to-go lids for easy portability.
Made from 100% food-grade, BPA-free silicone, these reusable straws are soft on teeth, kid-friendly, dishwasher safe, compatible with 30–40 oz tumblers like Yeti, and come with a cleaning brush and travel bag in a vibrant mix of colours.
Kids and moms will love these colourful, easy-to-clean 10oz stainless steel tumblers – complete with straw stoppers, versatile lids and sleeves that also fit our 8oz mason jars, and fun silicone sleeves that add grip, protection, and a few playful surprises.
