Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Build your summer capsule wardrobe with these 9 essentials

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted June 12, 2025 8:00 pm
1 min read
Summer capsule wardrobe View image in full screen
Your summer capsule collection awaits.
Share

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your summer wardrobe called–it’s ready for a refresh. This summer, avoid the dismay of pulling out last year’s clothes only to find pieces that feel dated or just not you anymore. Enter: the staple summer wardrobe. Think timeless silhouettes and versatile basics that make dressing feel like a breeze, no matter the occasion. Ahead, nine summer essentials every capsule collection needs.

 

Tried-and-True Tanks

 

Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tanks
A true warm-weather essential. Whether tucked into trousers or layered over a bikini, a crisp white tank is the blank canvas your summer wardrobe needs.
$20.1 on Amazon

 

Just-Right Jewellery

Summer capsule wardrobe
Chunky Huggie Hoops
Delicate and dreamy, opt for barely-there pieces that add a hint of sparkle without stealing the show. Wear them solo or paired for added charm.
$128 at Mejuri
Closet-Core Crewnecks

Summer capsule wardrobe
Unisex VintageSoft Crewneck Sweatshirt
Because not every summer night stays hot. Toss on a soft crewneck when the breeze picks up–your future self will thank you.
$47 at GAP

 

Sleek Summer Sunnies

Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses
A pair of timeless sunnies that scream quiet luxury are a must. They’re the ultimate finishing touch for that understated, old money aesthetic.
$10.95 on Amazon
For the Love of Linen

Summer capsule wardrobe
Babaton Parity Linen Pant
Naturally airy and endlessly elegant, linen is basically summer in fabric form. Just add sun and a chic pair of shoes.
$158 at Aritzia

 

Flat-Out Fabulous

Women's Ballet Flats
Say goodbye to blisters and hello to barely-there bliss. These fuss-free flats are made for breezy strolls and spontaneous sunset plans.
$35.4 on Amazon
A Silk Scarf Moment

Summer capsule wardrobe
Lush Garden Satin Tie Scarf
One tie, endless options. Drape it around your neck, bag or hair for instant Mediterranean flair that screams la dolce vita.
$39 at Simons
Laid-Back Lids

Furtalk Cotton Low Profile Baseball Cap
A good cap keeps the rays at bay while capping off your look with cool, casual charm.
$18.99 on Amazon

 

Tote-ally Timeless

Summer capsule wardrobe
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28
From farmers’ market finds to everyday must-haves, let a carry-all tote do the heavy lifting–stylishly, of course.
$360 at Coach
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices