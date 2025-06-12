Build your summer capsule wardrobe with these 9 essentials

Send this page to someone via email

Your summer wardrobe called–it’s ready for a refresh. This summer, avoid the dismay of pulling out last year’s clothes only to find pieces that feel dated or just not you anymore. Enter: the staple summer wardrobe. Think timeless silhouettes and versatile basics that make dressing feel like a breeze, no matter the occasion. Ahead, nine summer essentials every capsule collection needs.

Tried-and-True Tanks

Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tanks A true warm-weather essential. Whether tucked into trousers or layered over a bikini, a crisp white tank is the blank canvas your summer wardrobe needs. $20.1 on Amazon

Just-Right Jewellery

Chunky Huggie Hoops Delicate and dreamy, opt for barely-there pieces that add a hint of sparkle without stealing the show. Wear them solo or paired for added charm. $128 at Mejuri

Closet-Core Crewnecks

Unisex VintageSoft Crewneck Sweatshirt Because not every summer night stays hot. Toss on a soft crewneck when the breeze picks up–your future self will thank you. $47 at GAP

Sleek Summer Sunnies

Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses A pair of timeless sunnies that scream quiet luxury are a must. They’re the ultimate finishing touch for that understated, old money aesthetic. $10.95 on Amazon

For the Love of Linen

Babaton Parity Linen Pant Naturally airy and endlessly elegant, linen is basically summer in fabric form. Just add sun and a chic pair of shoes. $158 at Aritzia

Flat-Out Fabulous

Women's Ballet Flats Say goodbye to blisters and hello to barely-there bliss. These fuss-free flats are made for breezy strolls and spontaneous sunset plans. $35.4 on Amazon

A Silk Scarf Moment

Lush Garden Satin Tie Scarf One tie, endless options. Drape it around your neck, bag or hair for instant Mediterranean flair that screams la dolce vita. $39 at Simons

Laid-Back Lids

Furtalk Cotton Low Profile Baseball Cap A good cap keeps the rays at bay while capping off your look with cool, casual charm. $18.99 on Amazon

Tote-ally Timeless

Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28 From farmers’ market finds to everyday must-haves, let a carry-all tote do the heavy lifting–stylishly, of course. $360 at Coach

