Build your summer capsule wardrobe with these 9 essentials

Your summer
wardrobe called–it’s ready for a refresh. This summer, avoid the dismay of pulling out last year’s clothes only to find pieces that feel dated or just not you anymore. Enter: the staple summer wardrobe. Think timeless silhouettes and versatile basics that make dressing feel like a breeze, no matter the occasion. Ahead, nine summer essentials every capsule collection needs.
A true warm-weather essential. Whether tucked into trousers or layered over a bikini, a crisp white tank is the blank canvas your summer wardrobe needs.
Delicate and dreamy, opt for barely-there pieces that add a hint of sparkle without stealing the show. Wear them solo or paired for added charm.
Because not every summer night stays hot. Toss on a soft crewneck when the breeze picks up–your future self will thank you.
A pair of timeless sunnies that scream quiet luxury are a must. They’re the ultimate finishing touch for that understated, old money aesthetic.
Naturally airy and endlessly elegant, linen is basically summer in fabric form. Just add sun and a chic pair of shoes.
Say goodbye to blisters and hello to barely-there bliss. These fuss-free flats are made for breezy strolls and spontaneous sunset plans.
One tie, endless options. Drape it around your neck, bag or hair for instant Mediterranean flair that screams la dolce vita.
A good cap keeps the rays at bay while capping off your look with cool, casual charm.
From farmers’ market finds to everyday must-haves, let a carry-all tote do the heavy lifting–stylishly, of course.
