16 last minute Father’s Day gift ideas Dad will love

Lots of dads don’t admit it, but we dig getting presents. Especially thoughtful gifts that fit with our interests, like building stuff, going on outdoor adventures, resting, and reading. Oh, and also fire. I’m pretty sure we all like fire. So if you’re wondering what to get your pops (or hubby) to show how much you appreciate him this Father’s Day, have a gander at our gift ideas, ranging from a $20 seven-in-one grill spatula to a $3,500 luxury massage chair.

Amazon Basics Double Hammock Nothing screams happy dad like a hammock. This sturdy, steel-framed (no trees required!) hanging bed is three metres long and can support up to 200kg, so you can hop in with him. It comes in four fun colourways, and can be set up in the backyard or on decks and patios. $125.99 on Amazon (was $137.47)

Lego Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car If your guy is excited about Brad Pitt racing movie F1, imagine how delighted he’d be to get this insanely detailed Lego F1 kit. A V6 engine block with moving parts, an articulating spoiler, printed tires…this 1300-piece, 60cm long model car has all the mechanical and style details adult Lego fans have come to expect. $299.99 on Amazon $299.99 at LEGO

Ozeri Moderna Artisan Series Barista Coffee Glass He has coffee mugs, but does he have a coffee glass? This tumbler is double walled, ensuring fingers stay nice and cool during the process of transporting brew to lips. Better still, the glass is etched with handy measuring markers that let you know how much espresso, americano, steamed milk, and cappuccino ought to be poured per serving. $12.95 on Amazon (was $29.95)

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 The only sure things in life are death, taxes, and that men like fire. Give your paterfamilias the gift of portable combustion in the form of this 7kg smokeless steel fire pit. He can set it up on the patio, take it along the next time he goes camping, or toss it in the RV for impromptu travel cookouts. There’s no assembly required, and the removable ash pan makes cleaning dead simple. $299.99 on Amazon

Bushnell Legacy 10 x 50 Waterproof Binoculars Give your pa’s peepers an upgrade with these high-quality waterproof field glasses. Lightweight and durable, they provide a 60-degree wide angle view and up to 10x magnification. They’re ideal for everything from bird watching and hunting to looking at the moon and zooming in on players from nosebleed seats. $229.99 at Best Buy Canada

DeWalt 20V Max Lithium-ion Cordless Hammer Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit If your dad needs to insert screws into stubborn materials—like stone, masonry, concrete, and bricks—this two-tool kit is exactly what he needs. The Hammer Drill is basically a drill with added hammer action to punch into hard surfaces, while the impact driver delivers high torque to spin fasteners into almost anything. $319.99 at Home Hardware Canada

Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine Packaged pasta is fine, but it can’t compare to noodles freshly pressed by Marcato’s classic Atlas 150. It’s all about the process. Nothing beats hand cranking the steel rollers first to flatten the dough into sheets and then again to cut those sheets into spaghetti, lasagna, and fettuccine. It’s a bit of meditative culinary bliss that foodie pappas will adore. $130.03 on Amazon

Try Hard Max Kerman, frontman for the Hamilton-based rock band Arkells, talks about the secret to his success in creative endeavours in this wry read. Spoiler alert: It’s not talent. It’s determination. It’s about embracing your curiosity and exploring your ideas, no matter how silly they might seem. It’s written in short topical bursts, making it a perfect bathroom book. $27 on Amazon (was $36)

DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Smartphone Gimbal Whether your dad likes to film his outdoor adventures or make cute little DIY videos in his garage, he’ll find good use for this easy-to-use telescoping gimbal with controls built-in handle controls. It has a three axis stabilizer that keeps shots level and steady while walking, jogging, riding, or running. Bonus: It also functions as a tripod when both your hands are busy. $129 on Amazon $129.99 at Best Buy Canada

The Club Washer - Black Edition Dirty golf clubs result in mishits and reduced spin. Your dad knows this. He also knows that cleaning club faces is a big pain in the tuchus. Solve this seemingly impossible problem for him with The Club Washer, a handy sack filled with water and bristles that hangs from his golf bag. A few quick swipes and his sand wedge will shine like new. $45 on Amazon

Osprey Poco Premium Child Carrier Backpack Hiker dads who want to share their love of the great outdoors with their toddlers need this deluxe kid carrier. It has a fully adjustable harness to accommodate your children as they grow, plus comfy torso and waist straps to ensure dad’s comfy, too. And it’s packed with extra features, including a sun shade for the kiddo and loads of easy-to-reach pockets in which to store hiking essentials. $574.29 on Amazon

Benchmark 8-inch Cordless Pole Chainsaw What’s better than a chainsaw? A chainsaw on a stick! Maintaining and sculpting your trees and hedges is much easier when you don’t need to haul out a ladder to get to those high, hard-to-reach boughs. This 8-inch battery-powered saw from Benchmark has a telescoping pole, letting you adjust length for maximum control. $199.99 at Home Hardware Canada

Snow Peak 450 Titanium Mug This is the last camping mug your guy will ever need. Crafted in Japan, it’s made of lightweight titanium and is very nearly unbreakable. Its handle folds around the cup for easy storage, and it can double as a little campfire pot in a pinch. It comes in four sizes, from 220mL to 600mL, but we think the pint-sized 450 is pretty much perfect. $62.24 on Amazon

DryGuy Travel Dry DX Boot and Shoe Dryer Wet footwear is the worst. This portable boot and shoe dryer is a must for hikers, skiers, and workers. Just plug it into an AC/DC outlet in your house, car, or hotel room and drop it into your shoes. It heats up to 99°F in minutes and has a fan to radiate drying warmth from heel to toe box. $69.99 on Amazon

Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder with Camera Fathers who prefer to admire nature from the comfort of their couch will have fun with this solar-powered bird feeder with a built-in 1080p camera that connects to your house’s WiFi. It turns on whenever it detects motion, and can automatically identify up to 4,000 different birds if you subscribe to a monthly service. $219.99 on Amazon

Insignia Zero Gravity Full Body Recliner Massage Chair Price not an obstacle? Then consider this luxury massage chair packed with rollers, air cushions, and heating elements. It has 21 preset programs to tackle aches of all kinds, and can also scan your torso to deliver a custom massage perfectly suited for your unique body shape. And remember: When he’s not using it, there’s no reason you can’t have a turn yourself! $3,499.99 at Best Buy Canada

