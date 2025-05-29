8 small summer décor swaps that instantly lighten up your space

Send this page to someone via email

You don’t need to overhaul your space to make it feel like summer – just a few smart décor swaps can shift the whole vibe. Think airy textiles, brighter palettes, and touches of natural texture that instantly lighten the mood. Whether it’s a linen throw, a citrus-hued candle, or a new vase that looks like it belongs in a sun-soaked villa, the right pieces can bring that breezy, just-back-from-vacation energy home.

M&SENSE Oceanic Breeze Candle Made with a sustainable blend of soy and vegetable wax, this candle from M&SENSE evokes the calm of a quiet Sunday morning, with soft, clean scents that linger gently in the air. Double cotton wicks ensure an even burn, while the recyclable glass jar adds a touch of understated elegance. $36.99 on Amazon

White Throw Blanket It’s time to ditch the heavy fleece and embrace lightweight blankets. Inspired by quiet mornings and slow afternoons, this knit throw from Battilo is crafted from 100% soft acrylic for a breathable, skin-friendly feel that’s gentle enough for all ages. $36.99 on Amazon

Tropicana Striped Fruit Handle Ceramic Serving Tray Start planning those warm-weather brunches! This striped fruit serving tray is bright, adorable and adds a bit of summer fun to any table. $37.80 at Urban Outfitters

Green Wreath for Front Door With natural wood beads and soft green leaves, this handcrafted wreath brings a touch of rustic charm to any space. Designed with a warm “hello” and “welcome” message, it’s a perfect everyday accent for your front door, kitchen, or mantel – equally at home in modern, farmhouse, or cozy cottage interiors. $39.99 on Amazon

Aperol Spritz cocktail outdoor cushion If you love sipping on Aperol Spritzes, this outdoor cushion is a fun and affordable way to liven up your patio space. Compliments guaranteed. $35.00 at Simons

Cotton Rope Woven Baskets These woven rope baskets are a fresh way to whisk away any clutter and will blend right in with any clean home decor. $43.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Lemon Canvas Print Simple yet striking, this minimalist wall art is ideal for summer refreshes, housewarmings, or thoughtful gifts, it’s an easy way to make your walls feel more like home. $16.66 on Amazon

Floral Welcome Doormat Don’t forget about your doorstep! This floral welcome mat will give a warm summer greeting to every guest it meets. $22.99 on Amazon

