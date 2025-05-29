Sip the season with aesthetic drinkware

Send this page to someone via email

Like the finishing touch on a perfectly styled outfit, aesthetic drinkware adds character to every sip – whether you’re unwinding solo or hosting a seasonal gathering. To help you raise your glass in style, we’ve curated a vibrant mix of designs that blend form and function, from timeless classics to playful, eye-catching pieces. Read on for aesthetic finds you don’t want to miss.

Vintage Art Deco Nick and Nora Coupe Glasses Channel the spirit of the roaring twenties with these ribbed Nick & Nora glasses – a nod to Art Deco elegance with a shape tailored for classic cocktails like the martini, sidecar, and Manhattan. Holding 5oz to the rim, they’re equally suited for contemporary favourites, from a citrusy lemon drop to a bold Trinidad sour. $59.99 on Amazon

Small cocktail glasses Set of 4 Delicately designed, these petite glasses will elevate any after-dinner digestif or a midday pick-me-up. Crafted from lead-free crystal and dishwasher safe, each set includes four glasses in two sizes. $30.00 at Simons

Vintage Crystal Champagne Coupe Glasses Echoing the glamour of the Jazz Age, these vintage-inspired coupe glasses are perfectly sized for champagne or a classic cocktail – from a crisp martini to a bold Manhattan. Holding 6oz to the rim, they strike the right balance for 4–5oz pours with ice, making them an elegant essential for any home bar. $59.99 on Amazon (was $66.99)

Blume Cloud Mug White Cloud 9 mugs reimagine your daily latte with oversized handles and a sleek ceramic finish, making every sip feel like a little celebration. Microwave safe and best cared for with a gentle hand wash. $24.99 at Well.ca

Ribbed Glassware Vintage Drinking Glasses Iced coffee hits different in these elegant ribbed glasses – perfect as a thoughtful gift or a little luxury for yourself. $28.99 on Amazon

Vintage Art Deco Blush Pink Coupe Glasses with Gold Rims Ready for the ultimate girls night? These blush pink coupes bring a flirty touch to every celebration. Perfectly shaped for bubbly champagne and espresso martinis, they hold a generous 7oz to the rim – just right for 5–6oz pours with ice. $59.99 on Amazon

Unbreakable Whiskey Glasses Tough enough to take a tumble, yet refined enough for your finest bourbon – Bravario’s shatterproof whiskey glasses are crafted from crystal-clear Tritan for a look that mimics glass without the worry. $45.99 on Amazon

Glass Coffee Mugs Keep your coffee cozy and your fingers cool with these double-walled glass mugs. Light, lovely, and crystal clear. $35.3 on Amazon (was $39.22)

Unbreakable Stemmed Wine Glasses Michley’s stemless red wine glasses take a classic silhouette and reimagine it in crystal-clear Tritan, a virtually unbreakable material that looks like glass but performs like something far more durable. Designed with a generous bowl to enhance the aromas of full-bodied reds, they make swirling easy and elegant. $29.99 on Amazon

