SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Matching mommy and me outfits for Mother’s Day that’ll melt hearts

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted May 11, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
things to do with Mom on Mother’s Day View image in full screen
Show off your bond in style.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Of all the sweet things to do with Mom on Mother’s Day, twinning in matching outfits might just top the list. Whether you’re off to brunch, lounging at home, or capturing sun-drenched photos in the garden, coordinated looks are a charming way to celebrate your one-of-a-kind bond. From twirly dresses to playful accessories, these mommy-and-me pieces make it easy to share the love—in style.

 

Mama and Mini Hats
Top off your twinning look with these adorable embroidered baseball caps. Made from 100 per cent cotton, this comfy set features classic vintage styling with sweet “Mama” and “Mini” stitching that celebrates your unbreakable bond.
$19.99 on Amazon (was $28.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Modern Moments by Gerber Baby-Girls Mommy and Me Gauze Dress
These breezy, tiered dresses are a sunny-day dream for you and your little one. Made from soft, lightweight gauze, these twirl-worthy outfits are perfect for mommy-daughter brunch plans and everything in between.
$92.24 on Amazon

 

Mommy and Me Sweaters
For a laid-back, coordinated look, opt for these cutesy matching waffle knit sweaters. The best part? They come in different colour combos, so you can twin in your favourite hues.
$38.61 on Amazon

 

Family Cutout Tummy Control Matching Swimsuits
If you and your little love beach days and pool hangs, matching swimwear is a must. These cutout cuties are the perfect way to look stylish while making a splash together.
$29.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Custom Name Necklace
Wear your bond close to your heart with custom name necklaces. These personalized pieces make for meaningful keepsakes.
$16.99 on Amazon

 

things to do with Mom on Mother's Day
Mama and Mini PJ set
Make sleeptime extra sweet with these ultra-comfy matching PJ sets for mama and her mini. Available in a rainbow of cheerful colours, they’re perfect for bedtime snuggles, movie nights and beyond.
$34.07 on Etsy

 

 

You may also like:
Mommy and Me Dresses – $38.99

Mother and Daughter Matching Heart Bracelets – $19.99

Story continues below advertisement

Pearhead Mommy and Me Rustic Keepsake Picture Frame – $15.26

Parent and Child Apron – $24.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices