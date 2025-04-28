Get ready for outdoor cooking with these top picks

Send this page to someone via email

Get ready to elevate your outdoor cooking game with the BBQs, grill tools, and mini fridges of your dreams. Whether you’re a seasoned griller or just starting to fire up the BBQ, these must-have items will help you cook, serve, and store like a pro. From the perfect grill to the essential accessories, we’ve got everything you need for a summer of delicious meals and unforgettable moments.

Napoleon Rogue 425 BBQ Grill The Rogue 425 BBQ Grill delivers top-notch performance with 3 burners, 36,000 BTUs, and 425 square inches of grilling space, plus a range gas side burner for added convenience. With easy portability, precise heat control, and durable stainless steel cooking grids, it’s the perfect choice for grilling perfection, even in tight spaces like balconies or small patios. $978.99 on Amazon

Masterbuilt MB20041220 Gravity Series 1050 Digital Charcoal Grill And Smoker Combo This grill heats up in a flash – 225°F in just 10 minutes and 700°F in 15 – so you can get grilling faster than ever. Plus, with its smart controls and handy cord storage, it’s the perfect combination of convenience and precision for your next cookout. $1197 on Amazon

Ninja FG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry The Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill lets you sear, sizzle, and crisp your way to perfection with its 500°F cyclonic air and Smart Cook System. With 6 cooking functions and a built-in thermometer, you can enjoy up to 75% less fat while grilling, air frying, and more. $399.99 on Amazon

Ooni Koda 2 Max Gas Powered Pizza Oven This dreamy pizza oven from ooni lets you cook up to three 10 inch pizzas at once, with two independent temperature zones for perfect, customizable cooking. With smart technology and a 60-second cook time, it’s the ultimate way to enjoy restaurant-quality pizza right in your backyard. $1499.00 at Ooni

Kamado Joe KJ23RHC Classic Joe II 18 inch Charcoal Grill From easy cleanup with the patented ash drawer to searing at 750°F, the Kamado Joe is built to elevate every cookout, no matter the dish. $1699 on Amazon

Heartbeat Hot Sauce Mixed 4-Pack Spice up your BBQ with these irresistible, hand-crafted hot sauces. Whether you’re craving the sweet kick of pineapple habanero or the fiery zest of green jalapeno, each bottle delivers a burst of flavour that’s sure to impress. $53.99 on Amazon

Griddle Accessories Kit With everything you need for the perfect cookout, this 28-piece griddle accessories kit makes grilling easier, faster, and way more fun. $52.99 on Amazon

Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit Whether you’re roasting marshmallows on the balcony or adding a warm glow to your garden dinner party, the Mesa tabletop fire pit enhances every outdoor occasion. $99.99 on Amazon (was $194.99)

Outdoor Cooler Side Table Keep your drinks cool and your space chic with this modern, all-weather cooler table – perfect for patio parties or poolside relaxation. $134.99 on Amazon

Mont Alpi MAF 2.7 Cubic Ft Stainless Steel Portable Refrigerator With sleek blue LED lights and space for up to 30 bottles, this mini fridge is the perfect upgrade for any outdoor kitchen or patio party. $960.76 at Wayfair (was $1052.31)

Backyard Discovery Fusion Flame Outdoor Kitchen With all-weather durability, a restaurant-quality sear system, and a spacious outdoor-rated fridge, this outdoor cooking set-up is designed for those who expect nothing less than excellence. $6599 on Amazon

