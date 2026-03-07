Send this page to someone via email

Planning any trips this year? Lucky you! Whether you’re running off to a quick weekend escape, or travelling international–its easy to make all your travels luxurious with luggage quality that’s nothing short of first-class. Monos, Lojel, Beis, and more! With the click of a mouse, you can add to cart for luggage that will last you for many vacations to come. Read on to discover the best carry-on pieces for 2025 travel.

Best overall carry-on

Cubo Small Lite The Cubo Small Lite from Lojel is designed with a sleek, slim profile to fit into any overhead bin. With a magnetic front compartment for easy laptop and document access, plus expandable space for when you need it, this carry-on is the high-quality piece you’ve been looking for. Comes with a 10-year warranty so you know this luggage is built to last! $450 at Lojel

Best hardshell carry-ons

Hybrid Carry-On This gorgeous carry-on from Monos combines the best of aluminum and polycarbonate for a suitcase that’s both durable and lightweight, with a sleek, refined metallic finish. Virtually unbreakable, has quiet wheels, TSA-accepted locks, and it’s designed to fit in overhead bins worldwide. What more could a travel-lover ask for? $405 at Monos

Samsonite Unisex Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage With smooth 360-degree spinner wheels and expandable capacity, this Samsonite lightweight carry-on looks great no matter how many miles it’s traveled. Buy on Amazon

Beis The Small Carry-On Roller in Atlas Pink With smooth-rolling 360-degree wheels, a cushioned silicone handle, and award-winning design, this luggage piece from beis comes with every feature you need for a smooth trip. Plus, it’s available in tons of beautiful colours to match your travel aesthetic. $205.10 at Beis (was $293.00)

Best softshell carry-on

Travelpro Crew Classic Lightweight Softside Expandable Carry on A softshell suitcase can be a great option for those looking for a lightweight, flexible, and easy-to-maneuver bag that fits into overhead bins or tight spaces. The Travelpro Crew Classic Lightweight Softside Expandable Carry-On 20-Inch Spinner features expandable packing space, multiple exterior pockets, and organized compartments. $369.99 on Amazon

Best budget carry-on

Samsonite Unisex Small Expandable Spinner Luggage With its timeless design and extra expansion for all your belongings, this classic luggage looks great on any world-traveller. Enjoy a TSA-approved lock, and eco-friendly lining for sustainable travel. $128.23 on Amazon

Best lightweight carry-on

Carry On Light Expandable The Carry On Light Expandable in dark brown is an ultra-lightweight hardshell suitcase weighing just 2.2 kg, making it easy to travel with while still offering durability. It expands from 35L to 40L, giving minimalistic travelers extra packing space for 4–6 day trips or about 5–7 outfits. $385 at July

Best splurge

TUMI International Carry-On Looking for premium? The TUMI International Carry-On features durable aluminum construction, sculpted modern silhouette, and high‑end materials that give it a level of refinement most standard suitcases don’t offer. Its attention to detail—like a carefully designed interior, vintage‑inspired decorative stickers, and quality hardware—adds to its luxury feel and higher price tag compared with typical carry‑on luggage. $1,030 at Holt Renfrew

Best backpack

Extra Large Carry on Backpack Every traveller and commuter needs a study backpack and this extra large option truly fits it all. Made from water resistant lightweight material, this bag has adjustable shoulder straps, padded handles and all the compartments you need. Grab it while its 29 per cent off! $36.27 on Amazon (was $50.99)

Best accessories

BAGAIL 4 Set/6 Set Compression Packing Cubes A smart, travel-friendly solution that keeps your suitcase tidy and stress-free. These compression packing cubes are crafted from durable fabric to resist wrinkles, stains and wear. $29.99 on Amazon

Iloj – Slim Wallet Simplify your everyday carry with the Lojel Slim Wallet, crafted from full-grain Vachetta leather and designed to hold cash and up to 8 cards. $135 at Lojel

