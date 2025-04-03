10 runway-approved spring jackets you need now

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This season, outerwear isn’t just about function; it’s a statement. Models strutted down the spring runways in covetable styles. At Prada, the timeless trench got a modern makeover with fresh silhouettes. Stella McCartney embraced bold blazers, turning up the volume with oversized cuts. Meanwhile, playful raincoats at Miu Miu made even the rainiest days worth dressing for. Whether you’re layering up for crisp mornings or drizzly afternoons, the right jacket is key to nailing spring style. Ahead, five trends that will make stepping into the season a sartorial delight.

Tremendous Trenches

A forever classic, the trench coat gets a fresh update this spring with oversized silhouettes, fluid fabrics and modern detailing like contrast stitching and structured shoulders. Whether in classic neutrals or unexpected pops of colour, this staple is the perfect blend of practicality and polish. Cinch it at the waist for a refined look, or wear it open and relaxed for everyday elegance.

Story continues below advertisement

Suede Staples

Bringing a touch of retro charm to spring wardrobes, suede jackets make a strong statement this season. Lightweight and effortlessly cool, they come in everything from earthy tones with fringe details to sleek, tailored styles in rich hues. The perfect layering piece for breezy days, a suede jacket adds instant texture and warmth without feeling heavy–pair it with denim for a casual look or drape it over a dress for a boho-chic vibe.

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Suede Hobo Bag – $26.99

Story continues below advertisement

Men’s Chelsea Boots – $30

Mini Folding Umbrella – $18.04

Bold Blazers

Spring’s blazer game is all about confidence, with vibrant colours, oversized fits and strong tailoring leading the way. Bright hues bring energy to even the simplest outfits, while relaxed yet structured cuts offer an new take on power dressing. Throw one over a basic tee and jeans for instant polish, or go head-to-toe monochrome for a fashion-forward statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Quilted Cuteness

Quilted jackets are the ultimate transitional layer. This season, they’re showing up in fresh silhouettes–think cropped and cinched for a playful twist or oversized for that effortlessly cool vibe. Lightweight yet warm, they’re perfect for those in-between days when the weather just can’t decide. Whether you go for soft pastels or earthy neutrals, this jacket adds texture and charm to any outfit, sans the bulk.

Story continues below advertisement

(Rain)coat Check

This season’s raincoats bring a dose of whimsy to wet-weather dressing. Whether you keep it sleek with a minimalist trench or go bold with an oversized, statement-making design, these waterproof wonders prove that practicality and style can go hand in hand. Throw one over a breezy dress or sporty layers, and let the rain be your runway.

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Puma Men’s Quarter Crew Socks – $20.10

Story continues below advertisement

Cotton Casual Baseball Caps – $28.95

Hunter Boots Women’s Original Tall Gloss Boot – $162.25