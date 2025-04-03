SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

10 runway-approved spring jackets you need now

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted April 3, 2025 8:00 pm
3 min read
Spring jackets 2025 View image in full screen
Feast your eyes on the season’s most stylish outerwear. Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This season, outerwear isn’t just about function; it’s a statement. Models strutted down the spring runways in covetable styles. At Prada, the timeless trench got a modern makeover with fresh silhouettes. Stella McCartney embraced bold blazers, turning up the volume with oversized cuts. Meanwhile, playful raincoats at Miu Miu made even the rainiest days worth dressing for. Whether you’re layering up for crisp mornings or drizzly afternoons, the right jacket is key to nailing spring style. Ahead, five trends that will make stepping into the season a sartorial delight.

 

Tremendous Trenches

A forever classic, the trench coat gets a fresh update this spring with oversized silhouettes, fluid fabrics and modern detailing like contrast stitching and structured shoulders. Whether in classic neutrals or unexpected pops of colour, this staple is the perfect blend of practicality and polish. Cinch it at the waist for a refined look, or wear it open and relaxed for everyday elegance.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Cropped trench coat
Tankaneo Womens Cropped Trench Coat
$82.54 on Amazon

 

Men's trench coat
Pretifeel Men's Slim Fit Trench Coat
$63.3 on Amazon

 

Suede Staples

Bringing a touch of retro charm to spring wardrobes, suede jackets make a strong statement this season. Lightweight and effortlessly cool, they come in everything from earthy tones with fringe details to sleek, tailored styles in rich hues. The perfect layering piece for breezy days, a suede jacket adds instant texture and warmth without feeling heavy–pair it with denim for a casual look or drape it over a dress for a boho-chic vibe.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Suede jackets
Short Suede Leather Shirt
$529 at Zara

 

Suede Leather Jacket
$429 at Zara

 

You may also like:

Suede Hobo Bag – $26.99

Story continues below advertisement

Men’s Chelsea Boots – $30

Mini Folding Umbrella – $18.04

 

Bold Blazers

Spring’s blazer game is all about confidence, with vibrant colours, oversized fits and strong tailoring leading the way. Bright hues bring energy to even the simplest outfits, while relaxed yet structured cuts offer an new take on power dressing. Throw one over a basic tee and jeans for instant polish, or go head-to-toe monochrome for a fashion-forward statement.

Aritzia Standout Blazer
Babaton Standout Blazer
$248 at Aritzia
Story continues below advertisement

 

Ultra Stretch Jacket
Ultra Stretch Jacket
$79.90 at Uniqlo
More Recommendations

 

Quilted Cuteness

Quilted jackets are the ultimate transitional layer. This season, they’re showing up in fresh silhouettes–think cropped and cinched for a playful twist or oversized for that effortlessly cool vibe. Lightweight yet warm, they’re perfect for those in-between days when the weather just can’t decide. Whether you go for soft pastels or earthy neutrals, this jacket adds texture and charm to any outfit, sans the bulk.

Story continues below advertisement
Quilted Cotton Jacket
Quilted Cotton Jacket
$49.99 at H&M

 

Frank And Oak Quilted Jacket
The Skyline Reversible Bomber
$99.97 at Frank And Oak

 

(Rain)coat Check

This season’s raincoats bring a dose of whimsy to wet-weather dressing. Whether you keep it sleek with a minimalist trench or go bold with an oversized, statement-making design, these waterproof wonders prove that practicality and style can go hand in hand. Throw one over a breezy dress or sporty layers, and let the rain be your runway.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Lululemon women's raincoat
Always Effortless Classic-Fit Jacket
$168 at Lululemon

 

Coofandy Men's Waterproof Rain Jacket
$47.99 on Amazon (was $62.99)

 

You may also like:

Puma Men’s Quarter Crew Socks – $20.10

Story continues below advertisement

Cotton Casual Baseball Caps – $28.95

Hunter Boots Women’s Original Tall Gloss Boot – $162.25

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices