The best early deals available in Best Buy’s Power Up Sale

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Best Buy’s Power Up Sale isn’t quite here yet (it runs March 28 to March 30), but there are some early deals worth checking out. If you’re looking to buy a TV, kitchen appliances, PC gear, or a laptop, there are plenty of bargains worth investigating. We’ve dropped some of our favourites below, including a scooter, a drone, a toothbrush and more.

Save $100

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen OS Smart TV Perfect for big bedrooms and smaller entertainment rooms, this 4K LED TV with HDR from Samsung is an absolute steal. Images are bright, vibrant, and crisp, thanks to a 60Hz refresh rate. And with two HDMI ports plus a USB-C jack you can keep three key peripherals—like a cable TV box, streaming device, and game console—connected at the same time. $599.99 at BestBuy Canada

Story continues below advertisement

Save $120

Ninja Max XL Air Fryer - 5.2L If you want to take your air frying game to the next level, the Ninja Max XL is how to do it. It hits searing temperatures of up to 450°F in Max Crisp mode, putting a good crunch on your chicken wings and french fries. And the extra large 5.2L basket can handle up to 1.5kg of chow, enough to feed the whole family. $129.99 at BestBuy Canada

Save $70

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max Wireless Gaming Headset Built specifically for PlayStation consoles—but also compatible with PCs and Switch—these over-ear cans are powered by Sony 3D Audio and produce amazing surround sound, so you’ll always be able to tell when someone is trying to sneak up from behind. And the gorgeous Midnight Red paint job is perfect for showing a little style on Twitch streams. $89.99 at BestBuy Canada

Save $600

LG 75-inch QNED80TUC 4K Smart TV If you need to go big on a budget you won’t beat this 75-inch 4K QNED panel with HDR from LG. It’ll become the centrepiece of your living room, with picture modes optimized for movies and games, a 60Hz refresh rate to keep fast moving sports crystal clear, and a WebOS operating system that provides instant access to a huge array of streaming content. $1,199.99 at BestBuy Canada

Story continues below advertisement

Save $50

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Backlit Mechanical Ergonomic Gaming Keyboard Please pardon us keyboard nerds as we geek out over SteelSeries’ Apex Pro. It has Omnipoint switches for blazingly fast actuation, 2-in-1 action keys for more efficient/ergonomic control, and an OLED smart display that tracks GPU stats. Plus, you can adjust key registration from 0.2 to 3.8 mm to suit your preference. OK. Now back to our regularly scheduled sale guide programming. $199.99 at BestBuy Canada

Save $200

Contixo F35 Quadcopter Drone with Camera & Controller Versatile enough for a pro, but designed for beginner pilots. With a 1,500-metre range, the Contixo F35 takes off and lands with a push of a button and has several smart flight modes, including GPS, Orbit, and Follow Object. It records crisp 4K video and even has a VR capture mode. And it comes with everything you need to get started, including a controller and travel case. $499.99 at BestBuy Canada

Save $200

HP 15.6-inch Laptop If you’re looking for the style and reliability of a Macbook minus the high price, consider this slim, silver 15.6-inch Windows notebook from HP. It’s equipped with Intel’s Core i5-1235U processor plus 16GB of speedy RAM, making it a good fit for both work and home use. And it has loads of connectivity options, including 3 USB ports and a headphone jack. $599.99 at BestBuy Canada

Story continues below advertisement

Save $70

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker The Charge 5 is pretty much the perfect Bluetooth speaker. Waterproof and dustproof? Check. Good bass? Yep, thanks to a pounding 30W subwoofer. Good looking? You can choose from seven stylish colours (including a delightful soft pink). Long lasting? How does 20 hours of battery life sound. All that, and it serves as a power bank to charge other devices, too. $169.99 at BestBuy Canada

Save $75

Razer Viper V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse If you’ve graduated from n00b to l33t, you need a mouse to match your skills. The Razer Viper V3 is that mouse. Razer’s proprietary optical sensor delivers flawless precision. Hyperspeed technology ensures reliable, low latency connectivity. And up to 95 hours per charge means no dying from dead batteries. $124.99 at BestBuy Canada

Save $70

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6300 Electric Toothbrush Manual toothbrushes are fine, but once you try an electric toothbrush it’s hard to go back. Philips’ Sonicare Protective 6300 has three speeds, three modes (including one geared for whitening), plus a pressure sensor to ensure you don’t wear down your enamel. And this is a fantastic deal, considering it comes with two replacement heads and a travel case. $99.99 at BestBuy Canada

Story continues below advertisement

Save $100

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer The Dyson Supersonic is the cadillac of hair dryers. Not only is it a beautiful piece of tech with an eerily quiet motor and smart usability features (like magnetic attachments), it’s also a boon to styling thanks to precision drying that ensures the flow of air hits exactly where you want it without disturbing other sections. And you won’t find a better price than during this sale. $479.99 at BestBuy Canada

Save $50

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm IS Lens Ki Canon’s Rebels remain the best deal aroundfor entry level DSLRs—even better if you can get one on sale. This Rebel T7 kit has just about everything you need to get snapping, including the body, an all-around starter lens perfect for landscapes and group shots, and a classic Canon neck strap. Just pop in an SD card and you’ll be good to go. $599.99 at BestBuy Canada

Save $120

Segway Ninebot KickScooter E2 Teen Electric Scooter This affordable electric scooter from Segway can hit speeds up to 20km/h and has a maximum range of 25km, making it perfect for short urban commutes. It also has dual brakes and a brake light for safety, plus hollow, puncture-proof tires for a smooth scoot. And don’t let the “teen” in its name scare you away; it can accommodate riders up to 90kg (about 200 pounds). $379.99 at BestBuy Canada

Story continues below advertisement

Save $50