Big beauty news: Merit just launched its first-ever lip liner

Lip liner that’s impossible to mess up? Don’t mind if we do. Traditional formulas take time (and patience) to perfect–cue the painstaking application. At long last, Merit is making its first foray into the category with a product designed for foolproof application: Signature Lip Sheer Lip Liner. It’s already a favourite of celebs including Aimee Lou Wood, who teased the product in a recent “get ready with me” video.

Like butter on warm toast, the sheer gel formula glides on seamlessly, delivering soft definition sans the harsh lines. For a brand that has built its reputation on modernizing classic beauty staples, this launch feels like a natural next step. The buildable, hydrating formula stays true to Merit’s signature ease-of-use philosophy, enriched with jojoba and pomegranate oils to keep lips silky smooth all day. And the best part? It’s equipped with a built-in sharpener for added convenience.

To complement the new liners, Merit is also introducing four fresh shades of Shade Slick Sheen, its beloved hydrating lip oil-meets-gloss. Each new hue was carefully crafted to pair seamlessly with two different liner shades for the perfect lip combo.

Ahead, Merit’s chief marketing officer, Aila Morin, shares more about this launch.

What inspired Merit to launch its first-ever lip liner?

“We look across categories to reimagine classic staples, creating modern, impossible-to-mess-up versions. Lip liner felt right for that opportunity. Traditional liners have many pain points—they’re too opaque, tough to blend, fade unevenly and can leave behind harsh lines. Given how intimidating lip liner has been historically, we saw the chance to translate it into our daily, user-friendly approach. Signature Lip Sheer Lip Liner stays true to what we do: a hydrating, buildable formula with a gel texture that slides instead of tugs, plus ‘90s-inspired shades for a truly modern take on a classic product.”

The formula is described as “impossible to mess up.” What makes it so beginner-friendly?

“Lip liner can feel like a product that requires technique, and we wanted to eliminate that learning curve. The gel formula glides seamlessly without tugging, crumbling, or skipping, and it’s less precise than a traditional lip pencil—so you can scribble it on, lining or filling in all over your lips, and walk out the door. We designed it for those of us who aren’t makeup artists, and there’s truly no wrong way to use it.”

How did you decide on a sheer gel formula instead of a traditional, more pigmented lip liner?

“We wanted a product that was user-friendly for everyday wear, not just special occasions. The gel formula allows for that ease of use, wearing comfortably throughout the day without leaving behind an awkward shadow or dried-out line. Instead of focusing on bold colours, we leaned into muted ‘90s tones that we felt were missing—shades with a soft, practical finish for daily wear. The combination of the sheer gel formula and these tones results in a natural-looking finish our customer wants in a lip product.”

Which of the eight lip liner shades is your favourite and why?

“The range was designed to offer neutrals that define your natural lip colour. For me, Bespoke comes really close—it’s a pink-brown that enhances my lips’ natural definition. It’s also reminiscent of the ‘90s neutral colour palette, which I’ve always loved. In the evening, I wear Sportif for something with a little more colour and pair it with Shade Slick Sheen in Biarritz.”

Do you have any tips or dos and don’ts for using these new products?

“There really are no dos or don’ts. Signature Lip Sheer Lip Liner can be used however you want, and no matter how you apply it, the result is always comfortable and natural-looking.”

What makes the built-in sharpener a game-changer?

“We’re always looking to simplify beauty routines, and adding a sharpener was a no-brainer. It enhances the intuitiveness of the product, making it easy to maintain precision without carrying around an extra tool.”

The new Shade Slick Sheen shades were designed to pair with the liners—how do they complement each other?

“Liner and gloss are a classic duo, so it was important that our Shade Slick Sheen formula worked seamlessly with the liner. We wanted to update the glosses we grew up loving, modernizing them while refining our existing Shade Slick formula. Shade Slick Sheen strikes a balance of shine, subtle colour, and a cushiony feel, layering beautifully over Signature Lip Sheer Lip Liner. We also designed the shade range to be complementary, with each gloss pairing with two liner shades, making it easy for everyone to find their ideal lip combination.”

Hydration isn’t usually a focus for lip liners. How does this formula deliver on both definition and nourishment?

“We don’t believe in creating products that aren’t comfortable and caring, so we infuse good-for-your-skin ingredients into our colour cosmetics. This liner includes a nourishing complex of jojoba and pomegranate, rich in antioxidants that support the skin barrier, keeping lips looking smooth and healthy. The gel formula also provides a more hydrating, comfortable feel compared to traditional pencils while still allowing for definition.”

What are your top three Merit products outside of this new launch?

Merit Retrospect L’Extrait de Parfum “A project that took us years and over 200 rounds of development, and it just never gets old for me. It’s unique, nostalgic, and unlike anything else on the market.” $125 at Sephora $125 at Merit

Merit Great Skin Instant Glow Serum “I have sensitive skin, so finding non-reactive, non-comedogenic skincare can be a challenge. This serum gives my skin a beautiful glow without irritation and makes me look like I got eight hours of sleep.” $52 at Sephora $52 at Merit

