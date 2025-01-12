Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

12 best winter clothing deals you’ll love

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted January 12, 2025 10:25 pm
1 min read
winter clothing sales View image in full screen
Stay warm—and stylish—with these fantastic finds.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the chill settles in, it’s officially bundling season—but post-holiday budgets can make splurging less appealing. Good news: you don’t have to. With incredible sales from coveted brands like Alo, GAP and more, now’s the perfect time to snag cozy winter essentials without breaking the bank. Stay warm—and stylish—with these fantastic finds. Time to add to cart!

 

The elevated loungewear set

Tanming Women's Two-Piece Set
This loungewear set screams comfort. From it’s minimalist design to its soft knit fabric, it’s the perfect fit to dress up or down all winter long.
$47.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

The plush purse

winter clothing sales - Lululemon
Quilted Grid Tote Bag Mini Plush Fleece
The plush purse of our dreams–feel extra cozy this season with this fuzzy fleece accessory. It’s perfectly petite and fits all the essentials, courtesy of discreet interior and exterior pockets.
$89 at Lululemon (was $138)

 

The pearlescent puffer

Alo Pearlized Pristine Puffer
This deeply discounted puffer is designed with an eye-catching pearlized finish we love. Its puffy silhouette is très cute, while the snap hood and full-length fit is practical for the chilliest of days.
$395 at Alo (was $490)
Story continues below advertisement

 

The classic leather gloves

winter clothing deals - Coach
Sculpted Signature Leather Tech Gloves
Lined with soft merino wool, these warm leather gloves are designed with touch-sensitive technology, making them as practical as they are stylish. Who doesn’t adore a leather glove moment?
$105 at Coach (was $150)

 

The Parisian turtleneck

Cropped Turtleneck Sweater
Channel Parisian chic this winter with this rib-knit turtleneck sweater. Featuring a relaxed fit and cropped hem, it’s the coziest way to stay stylish in the cold.
$35 at Dynamite (was $50)
Story continues below advertisement

 

The fuzzy scarf

The Fuzzy Scarf in White
For the minimalist mover, this impossibly soft throw is the perfect accessory to don this season. Void of emblems, patterns and designs, it has timeless appeal.
$79.50 at Frank & Oak (was $59.99)

 

You may also like:

Amazon Women’s Knit Slouchy Beanie – $15.99 (was $19.99)

Amazon Women’s Winter Gloves Warm Lining – $21.99 (was $25.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Aritzia Contour Deco Bodysuit – $26.99 (was $68)

Oak & Fort Checkered Sherpa Coat – $132 (was $188)

Mackage Adali Down Coat with Natural Fur – $892.50 (was $1,190)

 

The old money pullover

Polo Ralph Lauren Jersey Quarter Zip Pullover
Luxury Jersey Quarter-Zip Pullover
This classic quarter-zip pullover is posh at a palatable price. Crafted from a soft cotton-blend jersey knit, it’s perfect for layering and offers a timeless mix of comfort and style.
$110.60 at The Bay (was $158)
Story continues below advertisement

 

The cozy hat

More Recommendations
Danish Endurance Merino Wool Beanie
This stretchy wool beanie offers a one-size-fits-all design. Made from soft, itch-free merino wool and recycled materials, it’s breathable, sweat-wicking and perfect for adventures from hiking to everyday wear.
$32.25 on Amazon (was $39.95)

 

The waterproof ski jacket

Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket
Weather any storm this season with this hooded wind- and waterproof jacket. Made from high-quality, wear-resistant polyester, it’s built for any challenge.
$66.59 on Amazon (was $89.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

The houndstooth scarf

Houndstooth Fringe Scarf
Houndstooth Fringe Scarf
This soft-knit herringbone scarf is stylishly superior, for the man with discerning taste. With its timeless pattern and fringe detailing, it’s the perfect accessory for a sophisticated look.
$35 at GAP (was $59.95)

 

The comfy cargos

winter clothing deals
Cotton Nylon Relaxed Fit Cargo Pant
Utility meets comfort. These relaxed-fit, wide-leg cargo pants feature an elasticated waist and functional side pockets. Wear them from this season to the next.
$46 at Oak & Fort $78
Story continues below advertisement

 

The best selling boots

Vostey Men's Boots
Fashion meets function with these versatile winter boots. Designed with a durable, non-slip TPR sole, convenient side zipper, and fine stitching, they’re the only boots you’ll need to tackle the season in style.
$42.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

 

You may also like:

Amazon Balaclava Mask – $5.80 (was $8.99)

Amazon Touch Screen Water Resistant Winter Gloves – $17.59 (was $24.99)

Story continues below advertisement

GAP Vegan Leather Gloves – $39.99 (was $54.95)

Lululemon Wunder Puff 600-Down-Fill Vest – $159 (was $268)

Uniqlo Ulta Light Down Jacket – $79.90

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices