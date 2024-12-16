10 of the coziest socks to keep you warm this winter

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The weather is dropping and snow is around the corner, so we’re looking for ways to keep our toes nice and toasty. Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift or coveting the coziest pair of socks for movie marathons and wrapping sessions, we’ve got the warmest picks.

Ultra-Luxe Cloud Warm & Cozy Fuzzy Socks Cloud shoes may not be in your budget this holiday season, but cloud socks could be. These incredibly cozy, unisex socks are so named because of how comfortable they are. They really make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud thanks to their plush design and knit materials. $13.65 on Amazon

Holiday Reading Socks Does anything say the holidays more than a pair of buffalo plaid socks? These classic reading socks from Indigo feature the perfect holiday pattern and a warm, Sherpa lining. They’re made from 100 per cent recycled materials, which makes them a thoughtful gift, or treat yo-self and grab your own pair this season. $24.99 at Indigo Canada

2 Pack Scrunchie Crew Socks Looking for something cozy but heavy duty for yourself or a gift? Joe Fresh’s newest socks fit the bill. Grab some in pink or grey to keep toes nice and toasty this winter, whether you’re running errands or hanging out. $11 at Joe Fresh

FRALOSHA Slipper Socks Cozy socks keep you warm and comfy, but sometimes they slip and slide around the house. Eliminate that problem with these warm slipper socks, which come with beaded bottoms for extra grip and support. They’re available in six different colours and make a great Secret Santa gift. $16.14 on Amazon (was $17.99)

Adult Roots Warm Cabin Sock 2 Pack These unisex socks are the epitome of Canadian coziness with their warm wool-acrylic blend and stretchy fit. Grab a two-pack in black or grey to add some signature Roots vibes to your lounging style, then get ready for a day of baking or sipping nog by the fire. $22.50 at Roots Canada

Fuzzy Cat Socks Animal-loving kids will get a kick out of these purrfectly cute socks, which are designed to look like cat paws. They come in a six-pack and are snug enough to sleep in, but they’re also thin enough to slide into shoes if your kid wants to wear them on the go. $18.99 on Amazon

Knitted Socks with Winter Embroidery Imagine cozying up with these wintery themed knitted socks during your next night in. They’re cute but simple and great for the entire season when you just want to snuggle up on the couch with a cup of tea or a good book. Plus if you really love the look, there’s an array of matching PJs and loungewear available to choose from. $12.95 at La Vie en Rose

VoJoPi Warm Wool Socks Sometimes cozy means old fashioned, and we can’t think of anything more nostalgic than some warm, wool winter socks. These ones are great for work and snuggling alike thanks to warm terry lining that’s soft and practical. They come in a five-pack so they’re pretty great for the budget, too. $24.65 on Amazon

Women's Leda Cozy Socks It might not be appropriate to wear your UGGs inside someone else’s house, but who’s to say you can’t pack your own snuggly pair of UGG socks to wear instead? These crew socks feature the cozy feel you want from your favourite brand, and are made with 99 per cent recycled materials. $25 at UGG

JUNAN Ladies Thermal Winter Socks Sometimes cozy means warm, and these moisture-wicking (and odour-fighting!) socks are exactly that. We love the colourful vintage designs and snug fit, plus the reinforced toe stitching that minimizes rubbing and maximizes comfort. $21.98 on Amazon

