The best humidifiers for every space this season

Humidifiers are like little magic makers for your home, adding moisture to the air to keep you comfortable and your space feeling fresh. They help soothe dry skin, clear up congestion, and even protect your furniture—all while making your home feel extra breathable. Whether you’re running errands in the car or looking for a home appliance to improve the air quality of the whole house for you and your loved ones, we’ve got the list of the best humidifiers to suit every need and space.

Vitruvi Cloud Bedside Humidifier The Vitruvi Cloud Humidifier is perfect for home-decor lovers with its minimalist design and whisper-quiet operation. Its versatile functionality modes will keep your space ultra-hydrated, day and night. $195.3 on Amazon (was $279)

Dyson Purifier Say hello to clean, fresh air with this Dyson air purifier — a sleek and powerful home appliance that keeps your space feeling crisp and comfortable all day long. $649.99 (was $899.99)

Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring With its true HEPA filter and eco mode, this powerful purifier removes pollutants while saving energy, making every breath in your home feel crisp and pure. $365.44 on Amazon

Humidifier for Bedroom Say goodbye to dry air with this bestselling humidifier — its 2.5-liter tank delivers soothing mist, helping you and your little ones sleep soundly and wake up feeling refreshed. $49.58 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Whole-House Humidifier Need something that will take care of the whole house? The LEVOIT 10L Smart Cool Mist Humidifier keeps your entire home comfortably hydrated for up to 100 hours, with smart controls, whisper-quiet operation, and an aroma box. $178.49 on Amazon (was $209.99)

5 in 1 Air Purifier This air purifier from Wayfair is slim but powerful, removing over 99% of indoor pollutants in spaces up to 600 sq ft, with customizable covers to match any decor. $487.69 at Wayfair

Air Purifier for Large Rooms with Planter A humidifier that doubles as a planter? Yes, please! This stylish air purifier not only freshens your air but also adds a touch of greenery — a perfect decor win for plant lovers. $299.99 on Amazon

1.32 Gallons Cool Mist Ultrasonic Tower Humidifier With an elegant slim design, this tower humidifier won’t throw off your perfectly planned home decor and fills your space with cool mist for up to 35 hours, all while staying whisper-quiet for a peaceful night’s sleep. $207.30 at Wayfair

Honeywell Mini Mist Say goodbye to dry air. This compact humidifier from Honeywell is easy to use, easy to clean, and even has an essential oil tray for a burst of extra relaxation. $44.98 at Walmart

