Merry and bright décor for your holiday door

Decking your door with a holiday wreath is a charming way to bring festive cheer to your home while showcasing your personal style to guests. With endless options available, finding one that’s both trendy and true to your taste can feel overwhelming. To make it easier, we’ve divided this season’s most stylish wreaths into categories.

Best classic pre-lit wreaths

National Tree Crestwood Spruce Wreath with Silver Bristles For the traditionalist, this top seller is a full, classic wreath featuring pine cones and red berries. And, it’ll keep the holiday spirit aglow with built-in LED lights. Reviewers love the timer feature. $131.4 on Amazon

NOMA Grandin Ultra Real Artificial Christmas Wreath This pretty version also includes berries, a uniform assortment of greenery and red ornaments for a touch of sparkle. $44.99 at Canadian Tire

Best natural-looking wreaths

Realistic Greenery Wreath Stay on trend this holiday season with a lifelike Norfolk Pine wreath that’s so realistic, your guests will never guess it’s artificial! Crafted from durable, fade-resistant materials, it’s designed to hold its shape and withstand harsh weather. Pro tip: Grab a second wreath to create a stunning Christmas table centerpiece—just add a large candle for a cozy, festive touch. $24.3 on Amazon

Northlight 30-inch Canadian Pine Artificial Christmas Wreath Prefer a classic look? Opt for a traditional Canadian Pine wreath. Featuring a mix of light and dark-colored needles for a lifelike effect, this wreath is built on a sturdy metal frame for effortless hanging. Display it as is for timeless charm, or add real pine cones for an extra dose of Yuletide cheer. $49.98 at Home Depot

Best berry wreaths

Berry Wreath Add a pop of festive colour to your front door with a vibrant red berry wreath. Its bold hue creates a striking contrast against classic Christmas greenery, bringing cheer both day and night. Pro tip: After unboxing, take a moment to fan out the berries and shape the wreath to perfection for the best display. $43.54 on Amazon

Berry Wreath with Eucalyptus For a fresh and cheerful option, go with this stunning eucalyptus wreath adorned with vibrant red berries. Its lively design is perfect for the holidays but versatile enough to bring a touch of brightness to a bedroom or bathroom year-round. $42.82 on Amazon

Best decorative wreaths

Felt Holly Wreath with Cardinals There’s just something about felt—it has a nostalgic retro vibe yet feels warm and inviting. This handmade wreath from Nepal features delightful holly berries and whimsical cardinals, making it perfect for a child’s bedroom or your front door. Even better, it’s Fair Trade Certified, so your purchase supports talented artisans and their communities. $89 at West Elm

Lit Ornament Frosted Pine Wreath & Garland For a luxe option with a ton of sparkle, a bauble wreath is the ultimate choice. This version features silver and gold baubles of varying sizes, a sprinkling of artificial snow and battery powered lights to help it shine even brighter. $212 at Pottery Barn

