Must-have Christmas ornaments for 2025: Top picks for your holiday tree

There’s nothing more nostalgic than holiday aesthetics. From the glimmering tree, to much-needed family time surrounded by the aromatics of home cooking. Make this year’s festive season extra special with the perfect ornaments to top your tree with. From Pottery Barn to West Elm, these finds will get everyone in the holiday spirit.
For those who love dazzling ornaments – this set screams “expensive” without the hefty price tag. Snag this 18-piece acrylic ornament set from Amazon that includes 8 uniquely designed snowflakes, 5 crystal icicles, and 5 bead garlands, all crafted to sparkle like real crystals. It’s the ultimate bling for your tree.
Looking forward to festive drinks? This adorable Happy Hour Ornament Collection features mini cocktails like martini, cosmopolitan, margarita, and more, each sparkling glass ornament hanging from a charming jute string.
This 82-piece Christmas ornament set is perfect for those who love classic, traditional décor, featuring gold, red, and green balls in a variety of shapes and finishes, made from durable, shatterproof plastic. Each ornament comes with pre-tied hanging strings, making it easy to adorn Christmas trees, garlands, or walls.
These 12-piece gingerbread cookie ornaments are handcrafted from durable, non-toxic polymer clay, featuring festive shapes like gingerbread men, trees, wreaths, houses, snowflakes, and candy canes, each measuring about 2.6 × 3 inches.
Every LEGO fan needs this set to build four festive holiday ornaments: a gift, Santa, a snowman, and a reindeer. Perfect for hanging on the tree or adding to your holiday LEGO display, it’s a hands-on way for kids and families to make festive memories.
This 50-piece Valery Madelyn ornament set is all about luxe white and gold glamour, with shiny, matte, and textured finishes that shimmer like holiday magic. Crafted from shatterproof plastic with easy-hang caps and strings.
