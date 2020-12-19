The best holiday gifts $50 and under

Send this page to someone via email

While shopping for the perfect holiday gifts for family and friends looks different this year, it can be still difficult to select the perfect gift for each one of them.

Recently, lifestyle and beauty expert Nneka Elliott joined The Morning Show to talk about some of her favourite holiday gift ideas without breaking the bank.

She recommends choosing simple pleasures like a comfy robe, wellness teas and even some masks that give back.

But for everyone else on your list, below is Global News Lifestyle’s top 20 holiday gifts for $50 or under.

For the tech lover

Technology helped us stay connected and entertained this year. The holidays bring an opportunity to celebrate the tech experts in our lives, and what better way than to gift them the latest, affordable gadgets.

The perfect gift for the TikTokers in your life. FOR YOU VLOGGING KIT DP-VLR3 is available online at Walmart for $19.98

Print the cutest holiday pictures with PeriPage mini pocket wireless BT thermal printer that is available online at Walmart for $45.89.

Perfect for those who love listening to music, news or just have background sound while at home. Amazon Echo is available on Amazon for $29.99.

Gently remove lint bobbles and pill balls from your favourite wool clothes or blankets with Pilo fabric shaver for $50, available at GOODE.

Home security was never this easy with limited edition Wyze Cam black is available on their website for $20.

For the environment-conscious

Environmentally conscious brands and products have a special place in our hearts and carts. Feel good about gifting and receiving a gift from an eco-friendly Canadian product for your friends and family.

BOHO & HOBO’s glass infusion bottle is perfect for both hot and cold drinks. It is available on their website for $35.

Made from 100% cotton, Casper’s graphic pillowcase is available for $35.

Founded by two women entrepreneurs in Toronto, Lohn’s candles range between $22 and $49. Choose from a range of scents from their website.

Toronto’s Uncle Otis brings MAAPS incense pillars to keep your home smelling lovely for hours, and you can get it for $30.

Sḵwálwen Botanicals’ Healthy Hands Bundle is made from all-natural ingredients and is available for $46 on their website.

For tea, coffee and chocolate lovers

Working from home has changed our routines but one thing remains constant: we all enjoy hot drinks on cold, winter mornings. Here are some local, affordable and BIPOC-owned brands for the best tea, coffee and chocolate holiday treats.

Spirit Bear coffee company’s holiday pack ranges from $10 to $15 and is available on their website.

SOMA chocolate maker’s Fruit Collection- a gift of five bars is available on their website for $45.

Home to Toronto’s first hot chocolate bombs, AVOCA is selling their specialty for $7.50.

ChocoSol’s Festive Joy gift box contains 7 specialty bars and classic favourites for $50.

Vancouver-based KASANDY’s Herbal Tea Trio is available for $19.99.

For the pop-culture trendsetter

Working from home is bringing back stylish and comfortable clothing that’s trending in the pop-culture world. The loved ones in your life will be floored to get one or all of these cutest clothes and accessories.

HBC x Sesame Street Cookie Monster faux fur sleep mask is available for $11.25 at Hudson’s Bay.

Peace collective’s BERT & ERNIE Better Together face mask is available for $20 on their website.

Jack of All Trades’ Rick And Morty UFO T-shirt is available for $24.88 on their website.

H&M+ Baby Yoda printed sweatshirt is available on their website for $17.99.

Know a Drake and Raptors fan? OVO’s Raptors T-shirt will make the perfect gift for them for $48.