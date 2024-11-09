11 ways to show yourself some love this Singles’ Day

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Singles’ Day is just around the corner–and no, we’re not sulking about it! That’s because we’ve got all the greatest finds to help celebrate solo times. From decadent bath fizzies to the sweetest snacks, here are eleven ways to make your alone time a fun time.
Indulge in a luxurious soak featuring these vitamin E-infused bath fizzies. The delicate cherry blossom fragrance will transport you to paradise.
Relax, unwind and get cozy in this stylish set. Perfect for lounging at home solo while bingeing Netflix.
This 1000-piece Parisian petal scene is sure to keep you occupied for hours of solo-fun.
You don’t need flowers to feel special when you can enjoy the sweet fragrance of this classic candle. Housed in a sleek vessel, it’s the perfect touch for cozy nights in.
Start your gratitude journey with this daily journal. Helpful prompts guide you through the process–and it only takes five minutes to complete!
Skip the nail salon and give yourself a fuss-free mani from home with these oh-so-chic press ons. You’ll be impressed with how long they last.
Give your scalp and skin some love with this luxe rose-scented scrub. It gently removes product buildup while softening and balancing moisture levels.
Show your strands some love with this sleek multi-styler. It maintains low heat, measuring and regulating temperatures to ensure consistent air temperature and healthier hair.
Enjoy a glass (or two) of your favourite vino sans the hangover. These purifier wands eliminate histamine and sulfites from all red, white and sparkling wines for guilt-free sips with enhanced aroma and flavour.
Paint while you sip with this colourful set. The clearly numbered canvas makes colour selection a breeze.
Solo-snacking is more fun with these sweet fish gummies. The best part? They only contain three grams of sugar. So, snack away!
