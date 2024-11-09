11 ways to show yourself some love this Singles’ Day

Send this page to someone via email

Singles’ Day is just around the corner–and no, we’re not sulking about it! That’s because we’ve got all the greatest finds to help celebrate solo times. From decadent bath fizzies to the sweetest snacks, here are eleven ways to make your alone time a fun time.

Bodycology Cherry Blossom Bath Fizzies Indulge in a luxurious soak featuring these vitamin E-infused bath fizzies. The delicate cherry blossom fragrance will transport you to paradise. $8.99 on Amazon

Womens Cotton Pyjama Set Relax, unwind and get cozy in this stylish set. Perfect for lounging at home solo while bingeing Netflix. $32.3 on Amazon

Petal Promenade 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle This 1000-piece Parisian petal scene is sure to keep you occupied for hours of solo-fun. $29.95 on Amazon

Nest Fragrances Rose Noir & Oud Classic Candle You don’t need flowers to feel special when you can enjoy the sweet fragrance of this classic candle. Housed in a sleek vessel, it’s the perfect touch for cozy nights in. Buy on Amazon

Daily Gratitude Journal Start your gratitude journey with this daily journal. Helpful prompts guide you through the process–and it only takes five minutes to complete! $19.99 on Amazon

Kiss Nails French Manicure Press-Ons Skip the nail salon and give yourself a fuss-free mani from home with these oh-so-chic press ons. You’ll be impressed with how long they last. $26.69 on Amazon

Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub Give your scalp and skin some love with this luxe rose-scented scrub. It gently removes product buildup while softening and balancing moisture levels. $54 on Amazon

Shark Multi-styler Show your strands some love with this sleek multi-styler. It maintains low heat, measuring and regulating temperatures to ensure consistent air temperature and healthier hair. $349.99 on Amazon

PureWine Histamine and Sulfite Filters Enjoy a glass (or two) of your favourite vino sans the hangover. These purifier wands eliminate histamine and sulfites from all red, white and sparkling wines for guilt-free sips with enhanced aroma and flavour. $36.9 on Amazon (was $39.9)

Paint by Number for Adults Paint while you sip with this colourful set. The clearly numbered canvas makes colour selection a breeze. $15.99 on Amazon

