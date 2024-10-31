In your fitness era? Stay motivated with these top products

Send this page to someone via email

When it feels like life is pulling you in a hundred different directions, fitness goals have a way of sadly falling to the wayside. Fortunately, there are products you can integrate into your routine to make self-care happen seamlessly. From yummy protein powders that can slip right into your morning smoothies to discreet under desk elliptical machines (your work from home coworkers will never know!), we’ve uncovered some of the best Amazon finds to help you stay motivated and keep you on top of those fitness goals. Read on to become a more revitalized, energetic you!

Vegan Plant-based Protein Powder This vegan plant-based protein powder will satisfy your cravings and keep you full for hours. Plus, it comes in desert-inspired flavours you won’t be able to resist – chai latte, chocolate fudge, salted caramel and more! $61.99 on Amazon

Vega Protein and Greens Chocolate – $24.78 (was $26.08)

Fitness Tracker Watch This unisex fitness watch will give you 24/7 health monitoring and will guide you to reaching your health goals. With bluetooth connectivity, it records steps, distance, calories burned and allows you to stay connected to your favourite apps, texts and caller ID. $39.99 on Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker – $198.46

CRZ Butterluxe High Waisted Workout Leggings These TikTok-viral CRZ high-waisted workout leggings were all the rage for a reason. Buttery soft, ultra stretchy, and made to last, these are the Lululemon Align dupes you’ve been searching for! $50 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Sunzel Workout Leggings for Women – $37.99

Resistance Bands With cute colours that match their level of intensity, these resistant bands are great for beginners and pros alike. Integrate them into your gym workouts, pilates, stretching and more! $12.99 on Amazon (was $16.99)

Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights – $44.99 (was $49.99)

Sperax Walking Pad Working from home and need to get some steps in? This walking tread mill has a compact design and is ready to use out of the box. Get it while it’s 81 per cent off! $199.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

Lifepro Smallest 30-inch Walking Pad Treadmill – $339.99 (was $399.99)

Adjustable Dumbbells These adjustable dumbbells allow you to customize your at-home workouts to the intensity of your choice. The best part might just be the variety of adorable colours (like this soft purple). $59.99 on Amazon

Kettlebell – $68 (was $80)

Stationary Bike This stationary bike will be your best companion for easy at-home work outs this winter. Easily track your progress with the integrated app feature and LED monitor that records your speed, distance and calories in real-time. $299.99 on Amazon

Peloton Indoor Exercise Bikes – $1,845

Under Desk Elliptical Machine If you’re tired of bulky equipment that takes up too much space, try this compact elliptical featuring 12 workout modes. Slip this under your desk for optimal multi-tasking. Genuis! $179.99 on Amazon

Non-Slip Workout Mat for Under Desk Elliptical – $24.29 (was $29.99)

Simple Modern Tumbler Stay hydrated at the gym and while on the go with this stainless-steel, leak resistant tumbler from Simple Modern. It’s sleek design and variety of colours and patterns make it a fan favourite for any cup-lover. $39.99 on Amazon

Sahara Sailor Water Bottle – $19.99

The Gym Log Some say that writing down your goals is the first step to achieving them, and this gym log journal is the perfect way to do it. Available in lilac and black, these custom work-out sheets will keep you tracking your progress like a pro! $17.5 on Amazon

Workout Planner for Daily Fitness – $13.99

More workout essentials

Amazon Basics High-Density Round Foam Roller – $22.58

Kinesiology Tape – $14.99 (was $19.99)

Women’s Oversized Zip Up Fleece Hoodie – $33.99 (was $39.99)

Racerback Sports Bra – $32.99 (was $38.99)

Etronik Gym Bag – $35.99 (was $39.99)

24 Sq Ft Exercise Equipment Mats – $99.95