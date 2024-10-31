Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

In your fitness era? Stay motivated with these top products

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted October 31, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Fitness deals View image in full screen
From a cutesy fitness tracker to adjustable dumbbells.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it feels like life is pulling you in a hundred different directions, fitness goals have a way of sadly falling to the wayside. Fortunately, there are products you can integrate into your routine to make self-care happen seamlessly. From yummy protein powders that can slip right into your morning smoothies to discreet under desk elliptical machines (your work from home coworkers will never know!), we’ve uncovered some of the best Amazon finds to help you stay motivated and keep you on top of those fitness goals. Read on to become a more revitalized, energetic you!

 

Vegan Plant-based Protein Powder
This vegan plant-based protein powder will satisfy your cravings and keep you full for hours. Plus, it comes in desert-inspired flavours you won’t be able to resist – chai latte, chocolate fudge, salted caramel and more!
$61.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like: 

Vega Protein and Greens Chocolate – $24.78 (was $26.08)

 

Fitness Tracker Watch
This unisex fitness watch will give you 24/7 health monitoring and will guide you to reaching your health goals. With bluetooth connectivity, it records steps, distance, calories burned and allows you to stay connected to your favourite apps, texts and caller ID.
$39.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like: 

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker – $198.46

 

CRZ Butterluxe High Waisted Workout Leggings
These TikTok-viral CRZ high-waisted workout leggings were all the rage for a reason. Buttery soft, ultra stretchy, and made to last, these are the Lululemon Align dupes you’ve been searching for!
$50 on Amazon (was $59.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like: 

Sunzel Workout Leggings for Women – $37.99

 

Resistance Bands
With cute colours that match their level of intensity, these resistant bands are great for beginners and pros alike. Integrate them into your gym workouts, pilates, stretching and more!
$12.99 on Amazon (was $16.99)

 

You may also like: 

Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights – $44.99 (was $49.99)

 

Sperax Walking Pad
Working from home and need to get some steps in? This walking tread mill has a compact design and is ready to use out of the box. Get it while it’s 81 per cent off!
$199.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like: 

Lifepro Smallest 30-inch Walking Pad Treadmill – $339.99 (was $399.99)

 

Adjustable Dumbbells
These adjustable dumbbells allow you to customize your at-home workouts to the intensity of your choice. The best part might just be the variety of adorable colours (like this soft purple).
$59.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like: 

Kettlebell – $68 (was $80)

 

Stationary Bike
This stationary bike will be your best companion for easy at-home work outs this winter. Easily track your progress with the integrated app feature and LED monitor that records your speed, distance and calories in real-time.
$299.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like: 

Peloton Indoor Exercise Bikes – $1,845

 

Under Desk Elliptical Machine
If you’re tired of bulky equipment that takes up too much space, try this compact elliptical featuring 12 workout modes. Slip this under your desk for optimal multi-tasking. Genuis!
$179.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like: 

Non-Slip Workout Mat for Under Desk Elliptical – $24.29 (was $29.99)

 

Simple Modern Tumbler
Stay hydrated at the gym and while on the go with this stainless-steel, leak resistant tumbler from Simple Modern. It’s sleek design and variety of colours and patterns make it a fan favourite for any cup-lover.
$39.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like: 

Sahara Sailor Water Bottle – $19.99

 

The Gym Log
Some say that writing down your goals is the first step to achieving them, and this gym log journal is the perfect way to do it. Available in lilac and black, these custom work-out sheets will keep you tracking your progress like a pro!
$17.5 on Amazon

 

You may also like: 

Workout Planner for Daily Fitness – $13.99

 

More workout essentials

Amazon Basics High-Density Round Foam Roller – $22.58

Story continues below advertisement

Kinesiology Tape – $14.99 (was $19.99)

Women’s Oversized Zip Up Fleece Hoodie – $33.99 (was $39.99)

Racerback Sports Bra – $32.99 (was $38.99)

Etronik Gym Bag – $35.99 (was $39.99)

24 Sq Ft Exercise Equipment Mats – $99.95

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices