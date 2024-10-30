Menu

New Westminster mayor’s COP28 Dubai trip breached city’s code of conduct

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted October 30, 2024 9:15 pm
1 min read
Several months ago, an investigation was launched into New Westminster Mayor Patrick Johnstone after he accepted a sponsored trip to Dubai. Now the city's Ethics Commissioner has completed her findings. Cahterine Urquhart has the details.
Nearly a year ago, Dubai hosted the climate change conference COP28.

Among those who attended was New Westminster Mayor Patrick Johnstone.

His trip was sponsored, prompting a complaint by two New Westminster Councilors: Daniel Fontaine and Paul Minhas.

Now, an investigation has found Johnstone breached that city’s code of conduct.

In her newly released report, New Westminster Ethics Commissioner Jennifer Devins states, “I find that the conference attendance, including travel, lodging, and meals, provided by C40 Cities to the Respondent falls under the definition of gifts or personal benefits outlined in section 105(1) of the Community Charter.”

Devins goes on to say, “I find that the Respondent’s contravention of section 105 was inadvertent and the result of an error in judgment made in good faith.”

Karima Budhwani, president of the New West Progressives, told Global News, “he is our mayor. He ought to know the rules and there’s been a breach and let’s fix it.”

“The mayor needs to make this right and he needs to do that by returning the $15,000 dollar personal benefit to the foreign lobby group and by apologizing to the residents of New Westminster.”

Mayor Johnstone’s trip was sponsored by C40 cities, whose funders include L’Oreal and the group of companies that owns Ikea.

Johnstone told Global News he fully supports the commissioner’s findings and her recommendations, which include additional training.

The report is due to be discussed at a special council meeting on Monday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

