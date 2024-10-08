These coveted skincare brands are on sale now at Amazon–starting from $11

Send this page to someone via email

What do we love more than skincare? *Affordable* skincare. From October 8 to 9, score discounts on coveted brands like Caudalie, Laneige and Tatcha during Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale. Whether you’re enhancing your routine or hunting for early holiday gifts (hello, stocking stuffers!), these deals are not to be missed.

Burt's Bees Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment Pucker up to this sweet discount! This ceramide-infused formula nourishes and restores the skin’s natural moisture barrier, reducing fine lines on and around your lips for a smoother, kissable pout. $8.79 on Amazon (was $10.99)

Rael Miracle Invisible Spot Cover Pimple Patches With tapered edges and a clear, matte finish that blends effortlessly with any skin tone, these pimple patches are a breeze to wear in public a breeze. Plus, each pack of 48 includes two sizes, leaving no blemish untreated. $19.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

Kitsch Ice Roller for Face & Eye Puffiness For those mornings when your face needs extra TLC, this stainless-steel face roller de-puffs instantly. It’s like a spa treatment at home—at a more palatable price. $19.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

Grace and Stella Caffeine Eye Patches And if that’s not enough, these cutesy caffeine eye patches might do the trick. Designed to revitalize tired under-eyes, they’re the perfect pick-me-up for those sluggish days. $20.76 on Amazon (was $25.95)

Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant A liquid exfoliant that *won’t* strip your skin? Yes, please! This go-to product prevents blackheads and brightens with the power of salicylic acid and green tea—gentle yet highly effective for a radiant complexion. $39.20 on Amazon (was $49)

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask This miracle of a mask works overnight to restore the skin’s moisture barrier. Experience a boost in brightness, clarity and hydration thanks to powerhouse ingredients including squalane. $30.45 on Amazon (was $43.50)

Proactiv Exfoliating Body Wash for Sensitive Skin Because your extremities deserve love, too. Formulated for sensitive skin, this bodywash is a gentle, all-over salicylic acid acne treatment. Enriched with shea butter, sweet almond oil, cocoa butter and aloe vera, it also softens and soothes skin for a refreshed feel. $40.32 on Amazon (was $42.95)

Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Hour Face Moisturizer Slather on this collagen peptide-infused cream morning and night and reap the anti-aging benefits. It boasts visibly firmer skin and less fine lines and wrinkles in just two weeks of use. $41.24 on Amazon (was $51.14)

Caudalie Instant Detox Mask Luminous skin awaits, courtesy of this luxe detox treatment. Its pretty pink formula envelopes pores to draw out visible impurities and excess sebum. Trust us–there’s a reason why this mask went viral! $45 on Amazon (was $56)

Tatcha Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil Makeup Remover Watch waterproof makeup and impurities melt away with a single pump of this oil-to-milk formula. The best part? Your skin will feel soft as silk afterwards. $47.60 on Amazon (was $68)