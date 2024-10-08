Menu

The Curator

Get your dream sleep with these 5 Amazon pillows (on sale now!)

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted October 8, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days pillow deals View image in full screen
Time to hit snooze.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to get a good night’s sleep? It’s something Canadians don’t get enough of, ranking third globally for most sleep-deprived country. While the recommended seven to nine hours of shuteye may feel like a distant dream, the right pillow can certainly bring you closer to that goal. Read on for the top five pillows guaranteed to whisk you away to a peaceful slumber. Bonus: They’re all on sale now during Amazon’s Big Deal Days event. Happy dreaming!

 

Best overall

Utopia Bedding Cooling Hotel Quality Pillows
Elevate your sleep with these bestselling pillows. The hotel-quality poly fiber filling ensures uninterrupted sleep for side, stomach and back sleepers. Available in king and queen size.
$45.99 on Amazon (was $52.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best machine washable

Set of 2 White Goose Feather Bed Pillows
Indulge in luxury with these goose down pillows. Breathable, cuddly and made of premium materials, these pillows guarantee a restful night’s sleep. Vacuum-packed for shipping convenience, they fluff to full size and are machine washable.
$69.98 on Amazon (was $89.4)

 

Best memory foam

Shredded Memory Foam Pillows
Experience ultimate comfort and support with these shredded memory foam pillows. Ergonomically designed, they align your spine while providing softness and firm support. Adjust the filling for personalized comfort. Infused with cooling gel, they ensure a cool, moisture-free sleep.
$39.23 on Amazon (was $49.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best for side sleepers

Ergonomic Pillow for Side Sleepers
Minimize tossing and turning with this firm, memory foam knee pillow. Its ergonomic design, cozy airtech fabric and secure leg strap provide lasting support and comfort all night long. Plus, it’s durable and comes with a two-year guarantee!
$21.95 on Amazon (was $25.95)

 

Best for combination sleepers

Soft Gusseted Hotel Bed Pillows for Side and Back Sleepers
Sink into bliss with these fluffy down-alternative pillows! Lightweight microfibers and premium clusters provide dreamy support and perfect spine alignment, while the silky cover keeps it cozy.
$55.99 on Amazon (was $65.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Bonus deal:

Jaciu 100% Silk Pillowcase
Soft, smooth and breathable, this silk pillowcase ensures a restful sleep. Friendly to skin and hair, it keeps you moisturized, cool and wrinkle-free. Hypoallergenic and gentle, it’s perfect for sensitive skin.
$37.99 on Amazon (was $40.99)
