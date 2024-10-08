Our top 18 picks for Amazon Prime Big Deal Day

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Is there anything as exciting as the rush of snagging a coveted item on sale? Of course not, which is why we always mark the calendar for Amazon Prime Big Deal Day in Canada. The annual two-day event is a great opportunity to score amazing deals on many favourite brands, and this year’s event is no exception–bring on the early holiday shopping!

Available to Prime members on October 8 and 9, here are our 18 top picks for this year’s event. (Not a Prime member? Sign up now or start a free trial and experience the benefits of next-day delivery.)

Top kitchen essentials

Keurig K-Iced 1.24 Liters Coffee Maker If you love coffee but don’t like the idea of making a whole pot, this single-server brewer is a game changer. But its real selling feature is its “Brew Over Ice” setting, which gives you a hot or cold brew with the touch of a button. The sleek machine is 51 per cent off right now, so if you’ve been eyeing one, you’ll want to add it to your cart. $59 on Amazon (was $119.99)

Zwilling Premium Set of 8 Stainless German Steel Serrated Steak Knife Set Are you even an adult if you don’t have your own set of steak knives? They’re handy at dinner parties, barbecues, or when cutting through vegan items like roasted cauliflower heads or tofu steaks. Zwilling makes a great stainless steel set that comes in its own fancy box. And now, thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Day, it’s a whopping 50 per cent off. $99.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

Chefman Multifunctional Digital AirFryer+ Air fryer baskets are great, but sometimes, you want a home gadget that cooks several layers of food at once. This digital air fryer is also a rotisserie cooker, a dehydrator, and a convection oven, and it comes with 17 presets for all of your dinner needs. It holds up to 10 litres at a time and is currently on sale for an impressive 48 per cent off. $119.99 on Amazon (was $191.58)

Top beauty items

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask One of our favourite luxe beauty products is now 30 per cent off, so if you’re running low, now’s the time to stock up. The overnight mask is designed for all skin types and helps to brighten, soften, and boost hydration while you rest. Unlike other moisturizers, the cooling gel feels light and airy and absorbs quickly for soft, touchable skin. $30.45 on Amazon (was $43.50)

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects Coffee, tea, red wine, dark pop, and a slew of other things we consume take a toll on our teeth. And if you’ve done the old paper test, you may have realized your smile isn’t as white as it used to be. Add a little sheen to those pearly whites with these favourite whitening strips, now 49 per cent off a box of 22. $44.99 on amazon (was $87.99)

L’ange Hair Le Duo Grande 360° Airflow Styler The holidays are approaching, and not everyone has time for blowouts before the big bash. This styler helps you achieve a smooth and silky look every time, whether you’re looking to straighten, curl, or wave those tresses. The rounded titanium plates are gentle on longer hair, resulting in fewer snags, and the tool is lightweight and easy to use. The best part is that it’s currently 48 per cent off, which is much more affordable than the salon. $84 on Amazon (was $160)

Top fashion picks

Casio Men’s Diver Style Stainless Steel Watch Sometimes, you just need to ditch the smartwatch for something a little classier, but of course, doing so without breaking the bank is key. Enter this handsome timepiece from Casio, with its silver tone, blue dial, and quartz details. It’s a dressy piece on a budget, especially now that it’s 41 per cent off. $35.73 on Amazon (was $54.99)

Baleaf Joggers for Women With the cooling weather and turning leaves, there’s no better time to take a pretty fall hike. Of course, you’ll want to invest in some comfy but stylish jogging pants first. These pants, which are now 53 per cent off, are high-waisted, stretchy and lightweight for a super comfortable fit. The pockets come with zippers to keep items safe when hitting the trails, and they’re baggy enough that you can throw leggings on underneath for those days when you need a little extra warmth. $39.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Saxx Undewear Co. Men's Ultra Soft Boxer Briefs Looking to do some early holiday shopping? These SAXX boxers are the perfect gift for your love–and 30 per cent off! They combine softness with moisture control, for men who lead an active lifestyle and need comfort and support throughout the day. $68.57 on Amazon (was $97.95)

Top tech items

JBL Endurance Race Waterproof True Wireless Active Sport Earbuds Ready for anything, the JBL Endurance Race earbuds bring bold sound and deep bass with all-day comfort. Waterproof, dustproof and now 30 per cent off, they offer 30 hours of battery life, plus Ambient Aware and TalkThru for easy conversations on the go. $69.98 on Amazon (was $99.98)

Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush Tech, but for your teeth! If you haven’t joined the electric toothbrush club, now is a great time to invest in your own tool. That’s because Amazon is offering 50 per cent off the Oral-B Pro, whether you grab it in white, black, or pink. The rechargeable device is said to remove 300 per cent more plaque along the gum line than a regular toothbrush, plus it comes with a cute travel case and two replacement brush heads. $95 on Amazon (was $119.99)

Samsung 24-inch Monitor If you’re looking to improve your home office setup or just want to coordinate your gaming system better, this LED monitor can help. It works well with multi-monitor setups and includes a specific game mode to optimize colour and image contrast. Basically, it delivers a great experience—now for 53 per cent less than the original price. $108 on Amazon (was $139.99)

Top health picks

Vega Sport Protein Vegan Protein Powder If you want to add more protein to your diet and still haven’t found a powder you love, now is your chance to try Vega’s chocolate protein powder at a 44 per cent discount. Each serving contains 30 grams of plant-based protein, but it’s also keto-friendly and filled with recovery support ingredients for athletes. $33.34 on Amazon (was $43.17)

Ninja BN300C, Personal Nutri-Blender With Ice-Crushing Technology Your nutrient-packed morning smoothies just got easier with this top-of-the-line personal blender. It’s powered with Ninja’s signature technology but comes in a convenient, individual size. Amazon now has the small appliance listed for 40 per cent off, making it a steal. $59.99 on amazon (was $99.99)

Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes Peloton shoes are built for the ultimate cycling experience with delta-compatible cleats for easy clipping in. Now 20 per cent off, these lightweight and breathable shoes feature jacquard mesh for a sock-like fit and hook-and-loop straps for quick wear. Perfectly crafted for Peloton bikes. $149.59 on Amazon (was $198.95)

Top kids' toys

MEGA Pokemon Action Figure Building Toy Set Why wait for Black Friday to get your holiday shopping done when this Pokemon set is currently 51 per cent off the original price? The kit includes 240 pieces and features motion bricks for a little live-action play. It also includes three figures to get the gameplay started, although we know the littles will gotta catch ’em all. $29.98 on Amazon (was $44.99)

Fisher-Price Little People Friends Collector Set Bring home the gang from Friends with this special edition Little People Collector set! Featuring Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe, each figure is styled from iconic moments. Could they *be* any cuter? The display-worthy packaging showcases memorable locations like Monica’s apartment. And now, this iconic set is 38 per cent off. $32.06 on Amazon (was $46.99)