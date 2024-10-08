Unpack big savings on luggage during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether it’s a weekend getaway in wine country or an international adventure on the Amalfi Coast, the right luggage is a must-have for anyone on the go. From budget-friendly hard-shell suitcases to leather duffel bags and accessories, there are plenty of options on the market that offer durability and style. Get ready to elevate your travel experience with our curated selection of luggage finds to help you choose the perfect gear for your next trip or outing. Bon voyage!

Luggage

Expandable Hardshell Carry-On Luggage Catch flights not feelings with this innovative expandable luggage (who hasn’t struggled with over-packing?). It features a scratch resistant shell and multi-directional double spinner wheels to smoothly glide into your next vacation. Buy on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Hanke Carry On Luggage Looking for a suitcase that stands out? This ivory white will match the ocean sands at your next resort getaway. Featuring dividers and zippered pockets for smaller items, everything will remain securely in place and perfectly organized. $189.99 on Amazon (was $259.99)

Amazon Basics Ripstop Wheeled Travel Duffel Bag Travel in comfort with this black wheeled duffel featuring sleek grey accents. Enjoy smooth mobility with its upright, telescopic handle and in-line wheels, or opt for the removable shoulder strap for added carrying convenience. $133.54 on Amazon (was $176.64)

Duffel bags

Bostanten Weekender Bag This weekender bag features a soft khaki fabric lining and vintage bronze hardware. The flight-friendly size fits most airline requirements too, making it perfect for travel, the gym or daily use. $118.99 on Amazon (was $169.99)

Story continues below advertisement

PUMA Unisex-Adult Evercat Accelerator Duffel Bag Duffel Bags Spacious and sporty, this puma duffel bag has a removable and adjustable shoulder strap for versatile carrying options. The dedicated shoe pocket, side zip pocket, and front zip pocket provide ample space for organized storage on the go. Perfect for gym trips or travel! $41.68 on Amazon (was $52.23)

Cluci Puffer Tote Bag Never get your clothes dirty again with an overnight bag that has its very own shoe compartment. Sleek and soft as a pillow! $47.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

More travel companions

Lightweight Travel Packing Cubes This premium organizer set includes a variety of sizes for your cosmetics, electronics, clothes and shoes. Made from upgraded smooth nylon fabric and designed to protect your belongings from any wrinkles, stains, and water spills. Get ready for organized, hassle-free travel! $32.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Carry-On Travel Backpack Everyone needs a reliable, durable backpack for those long day trips. You can’t go wrong with this lightweight option that has plenty of pockets, expandable storage space and compression straps. $54.35 on Amazon (was $72.49)