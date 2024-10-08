Unpack big savings on luggage during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether it’s a weekend getaway in wine country or an international adventure on the Amalfi Coast, the right luggage is a must-have for anyone on the go. From budget-friendly hard-shell suitcases to leather duffel bags and accessories, there are plenty of options on the market that offer durability and style. Get ready to elevate your travel experience with our curated selection of luggage finds to help you choose the perfect gear for your next trip or outing. Bon voyage!
Catch flights not feelings with this innovative expandable luggage (who hasn’t struggled with over-packing?). It features a scratch resistant shell and multi-directional double spinner wheels to smoothly glide into your next vacation.
Looking for a suitcase that stands out? This ivory white will match the ocean sands at your next resort getaway. Featuring dividers and zippered pockets for smaller items, everything will remain securely in place and perfectly organized.
Travel in comfort with this black wheeled duffel featuring sleek grey accents. Enjoy smooth mobility with its upright, telescopic handle and in-line wheels, or opt for the removable shoulder strap for added carrying convenience.
Spacious and sporty, this puma duffel bag has a removable and adjustable shoulder strap for versatile carrying options. The dedicated shoe pocket, side zip pocket, and front zip pocket provide ample space for organized storage on the go. Perfect for gym trips or travel!
This premium organizer set includes a variety of sizes for your cosmetics, electronics, clothes and shoes. Made from upgraded smooth nylon fabric and designed to protect your belongings from any wrinkles, stains, and water spills. Get ready for organized, hassle-free travel!
This tech pouch is the perfect travel companion, keeping you organized while you capture snapshots of your travels. Never lose an SD card again with these dedicated compartments for all your camera and tech accessories.
