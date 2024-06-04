Menu

The Curator

Our top 5 Amazon deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted June 4, 2024 12:01 pm
1 min read
Amazon deals of the week - Kitsch View image in full screen
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Kitsch, Utopia and more coveted brand items.

 

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Create voluminous, heat-free curls with these silky satin headbands by Kitsch. Ideal for all hair types, it offers gorgeous overnight curls without damage. Perfect for teens and adults alike.
$16.14 on Amazon (was $27.59)

 

Bucket Style Towel Warmer
Keep towels warm and cozy around the clock. Even heating ensures no cold spots, transforming your bathroom into a spa-like experience. Perfect for quick showers or long, relaxing soaks.
$145.92 on Amazon (was $192)
Story continues below advertisement

 

8 Set Packing Cube
Organize and save space with packing cubes of multiple sizes. Perfect for travel, they prevent misplaced items and maximize luggage space. Fits carry-ons, totes, backpacks and more.
$25.99 on Amazon (was $32.99)
More Recommendations

 

Utopia Bedding Throw Pillow Insert
These decorative throw pillows are perfect for couches, bedrooms and more. Choose your perfect size for the perfect cozy vibe.
$32.17 on Amazon (was $52.99)

 

Dream Paris Women's Wedge Heels
From weddings to date night, elevate any outfit with these nude wedge heels. Made of suede with a stylish buckle closure, they offer elegance and comfort.
$39.74 on Amazon (was $49.99)
