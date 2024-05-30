Must-have hair tools for this season’s top trends

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Get ready to elevate your style with expert tips and tricks for perfect curls, mermaid waves, and added volume. Aaron O’Bryan stopped by The Morning Show to share the season’s hottest hair trends using his favourite tools.

The perfect blow-dry

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler A blow-dry brush like this one from Revlon can be used on a fresh blow-out or second day hair for volume or to refresh your style. No more blow dryer and round brush, this one step tool helps dry and style hair quickly and easily, reducing frizz and damage. $56.04 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Beach waves

Remington 1 For beach waves Aaron’s go-to technique and preferred tool is using a flatiron, and while it might sound counterintuitive, they’re super easy to do (watch the video to master Aaron’s technique). Apply heat protector as you go to keep hair healthy! $29.99 on Amazon

Mermaid waves

3 Barrel Curling iron Hair Waver Achieve mermaid waves with a 3 Barrel Curling iron Hair Waver, the easiest way to get those perfect just-spent-a-day-at-the-beach waves sans the beach. The crimped style is effortless and looks good on every hair length and texture. $36.99 on Amazon

Luxurious Volume

Story continues below advertisement