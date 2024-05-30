Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator

Must-have hair tools for this season’s top trends

By Mollie Brown The Curator Team
Posted May 30, 2024 6:54 pm
1 min read
From flawless blowouts to beachy waves and beyond, Aaron shares the season's top trends using his favorite tools. – May 10, 2024
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Get ready to elevate your style with expert tips and tricks for perfect curls, mermaid waves, and added volume. Aaron O’Bryan stopped by The Morning Show to share the season’s hottest hair trends using his favourite tools.

The perfect blow-dry

 

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler
A blow-dry brush like this one from Revlon can be used on a fresh blow-out or second day hair for volume or to refresh your style. No more blow dryer and round brush, this one step tool helps dry and style hair quickly and easily, reducing frizz and damage.
$56.04 on Amazon (was $69.99)
Beach waves

Remington 1
For beach waves Aaron’s go-to technique and preferred tool is using a flatiron, and while it might sound counterintuitive, they’re super easy to do (watch the video to master Aaron’s technique). Apply heat protector as you go to keep hair healthy!
$29.99 on Amazon

Mermaid waves

 

3 Barrel Curling iron Hair Waver
Achieve mermaid waves with a 3 Barrel Curling iron Hair Waver, the easiest way to get those perfect just-spent-a-day-at-the-beach waves sans the beach. The crimped style is effortless and looks good on every hair length and texture.
$36.99 on Amazon
Luxurious Volume

 

Hair Crimper
Hair lacking volume? Part hair normally and then section off the top layer that you would like to stay smooth. Underneath the upper smooth layer, hold the under-layer and clamp for one to two seconds near the scalp and release. Repeat for volume that lasts for days! You can also use this tool to create crimped micro waves that make a big statement.
$39.99 on Amazon
