Must-have hair tools for this season’s top trends

Get ready to elevate your style with expert tips and tricks for perfect curls, mermaid waves, and added volume. Aaron O’Bryan stopped by The Morning Show to share the season’s hottest hair trends using his favourite tools.
The perfect blow-dry
A blow-dry brush like this one from Revlon can be used on a fresh blow-out or second day hair for volume or to refresh your style. No more blow dryer and round brush, this one step tool helps dry and style hair quickly and easily, reducing frizz and damage.
Beach waves
For beach waves Aaron’s go-to technique and preferred tool is using a flatiron, and while it might sound counterintuitive, they’re super easy to do (watch the video to master Aaron’s technique). Apply heat protector as you go to keep hair healthy!
Mermaid waves
Achieve mermaid waves with a 3 Barrel Curling iron Hair Waver, the easiest way to get those perfect just-spent-a-day-at-the-beach waves sans the beach. The crimped style is effortless and looks good on every hair length and texture.
Luxurious Volume
Hair lacking volume? Part hair normally and then section off the top layer that you would like to stay smooth. Underneath the upper smooth layer, hold the under-layer and clamp for one to two seconds near the scalp and release. Repeat for volume that lasts for days! You can also use this tool to create crimped micro waves that make a big statement.
