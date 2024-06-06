How to get a kick out of Euro 2024 

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Maybe you’re a die-hard Kylian Mbappé fan. Or maybe your 10-year-old is suddenly fascinated with all things soccer (or, football, as it’s known across the pond), and her love of the game is rubbing off on you. Either way, if you have your sights set on Euro 2024–one of the biggest soccer tournaments in the world that this year runs June 14 to July 14–here are a few things to help bring the tournament right into your home.

2024 Euro Soccer Cards Step aside hockey and baseball cards–this next month, footie cards are where it’s at. This set, made up of four packs of 32 cards, offers a mix of up and coming players to top-rated players. (In case you’re searching for a Kevin De Bruyne or Cristiano Ronaldo card.) $25.22 on Amazon

Euro 2024 Soccer Match Schedule Poster Twenty-four teams mean there are a lot of games to keep track of. This poster, which lists the games in Eastern Standard Time (useful for a tournament based in Germany!) is available in a smaller or larger size. $19.99 on Amazon (was $21.75)

AhfuLife Euro World String Flags Banner If you’re tasked with hosting a watch party for the final game scheduled on July 14th, this European flag banner sets the tone for the big game and can be reused when the World Cup comes to North America (including Canada!) in 2026. $15.99 on Amazon

ANLEY Fly Breeze 3x5 Foot Germany Flag While you’ll find Netherlands and England flags hanging on my house, you may opt to put up this German one or one for your team of choice. These flags are keepers for the World Cup in two years as well given they’re double-stitched and UV-fade resistant. $14.9 on Amazon

Football Activity Book for Kids, Euro 2024 Edition If you’ve got kids by your side for the tournament but a game is too long for them to watch–or they’re waiting for an agonizing VAR decision–hand them this 86-paged book which features mazes, more elaborate colouring pages, brain teasers, and more. $11.97 on Amazon

Sport Squad Portable Soccer Goal Net Set If your little ones are inspired watching Thomas Muller on the pitch–or maybe you’re thinking of getting back out there for some rec soccer–set up these compact pop-up nets for a mini-game in the backyard during halftime. The nets also come with a carrying case and steel rods to anchor them into the ground. $55.82 on Amazon

Men's Nike Harry Kane White England National Team 2024 If Harry Kane is your pick for this year’s Golden Boot winner and you want to show off your fandom, this England National Team 2024 Home Replica Nike Dri-FIT Jersey is slightly pricier but will make for a good keepsake from the tournament. $209.99 ON Lids.ca

Euro adidas 2024 Event T Shirt Or if you’re looking for something more affordable, this cotton t-shirt features the official tournament logo. It’s also a Better Cotton t-shirt which is a sustainable cotton-certified brand. $39.99 at Sportchek