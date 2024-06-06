Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

How to get a kick out of Euro 2024 

By Astrid Van Den Broek  The Curator Team
Posted June 6, 2024 6:00 am
1 min read
Soccer sunset at the soccer field - Football in the sunset View image in full screen
If you love the beautiful game, then you may love these items to help cheer on your team. (Getty/File)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Maybe you’re a die-hard Kylian Mbappé fan. Or maybe your 10-year-old is suddenly fascinated with all things soccer (or, football, as it’s known across the pond), and her love of the game is rubbing off on you. Either way, if you have your sights set on Euro 2024–one of the biggest soccer tournaments in the world that this year runs June 14 to July 14–here are a few things to help bring the tournament right into your home.

 

2024 Euro Soccer Cards
Step aside hockey and baseball cards–this next month, footie cards are where it’s at. This set, made up of four packs of 32 cards, offers a mix of up and coming players to top-rated players. (In case you’re searching for a Kevin De Bruyne or Cristiano Ronaldo card.)
$25.22 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Euro 2024 Soccer Match Schedule Poster
Twenty-four teams mean there are a lot of games to keep track of. This poster, which lists the games in Eastern Standard Time (useful for a tournament based in Germany!) is available in a smaller or larger size.
$19.99 on Amazon (was $21.75)

 

AhfuLife Euro World String Flags Banner
If you’re tasked with hosting a watch party for the final game scheduled on July 14th, this European flag banner sets the tone for the big game and can be reused when the World Cup comes to North America (including Canada!) in 2026. 
$15.99 on Amazon

 

ANLEY Fly Breeze 3x5 Foot Germany Flag
While you’ll find Netherlands and England flags hanging on my house, you may opt to put up this German one or one for your team of choice. These flags are keepers for the World Cup in two years as well given they’re double-stitched and UV-fade resistant. 
$14.9 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Football Activity Book for Kids, Euro 2024 Edition
If you’ve got kids by your side for the tournament but a game is too long for them to watch–or they’re waiting for an agonizing VAR decision–hand them this 86-paged book which features mazes, more elaborate colouring pages, brain teasers, and more. 
$11.97 on Amazon

 

Sport Squad Portable Soccer Goal Net Set
If your little ones are inspired watching Thomas Muller on the pitch–or maybe you’re thinking of getting back out there for some rec soccer–set up these compact pop-up nets for a mini-game in the backyard during halftime. The nets also come with a carrying case and steel rods to anchor them into the ground. 
$55.82 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Men's Nike Harry Kane White England National Team 2024
If Harry Kane is your pick for this year’s Golden Boot winner and you want to show off your fandom, this England National Team 2024 Home Replica Nike Dri-FIT Jersey is slightly pricier but will make for a good keepsake from the tournament.
$209.99 ON Lids.ca
Story continues below advertisement

 

Euro adidas 2024 Event T Shirt
Or if you’re looking for something more affordable, this cotton t-shirt features the official tournament logo. It’s also a Better Cotton t-shirt which is a sustainable cotton-certified brand.
$39.99 at Sportchek

 

Novelty Place Squeezable Stress Soccers
Penalty kicks are stressful to watch and this 12-pack of squeezable balls is handy to have on hand to give to guests as they watch their teams try to make it through a round of them.   
$23.95 on Amazon

 

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices