10 ideas for the best stay-at-home March Break ever

March Break is just around the corner, and if you don’t have any travel plans, that means you’re going to have the kids at home for an entire week. And as all parents know, a week without routine and structure can be overwhelming for the whole family. That’s why it can be a good idea to plan activities ahead of time.
Either structure these ideas into your March Break plans now or put them in your back pocket and bust them out when you need something to change the mood or save the day.
1. Start a garden
Kids who garden can develop a ton of skills like patience and responsibility, plus the activity helps them to learn science. Veggie gardens are particularly successful with kids because they can then eat their creations come summer. If you want to get an outdoor garden going this summer, either in pot or bed form, start some seedlings inside with the kids this March Break.
2. Plan a hike
At school, kids have plenty of outdoor time to run around and get their energy out. Convincing them to go for a walk or play in the backyard may be more challenging at home. Parks are great, but sometimes getting out for a hike is even more exciting, especially if you print some scavenger hunt sheets and bring fun accessories.
3. Play board games or puzzles
Odds are you’ve already got a stack of great games and puzzles to choose from, so don’t be afraid to pull one out and set it up when the kids are at each other or have been staring at a screen for too long. It always helps to add a new offering to your stash, too. It’s March Break, after all.
4. Have a movie marathon
Sometimes, the best way to unwind, especially as the week goes on, is with a little movie marathon. Let each member of the family pick a flick, then plan your snacks accordingly. Don’t forget the popcorn!
5. Do a karaoke night
Why should karaoke nights just be for adults? Kids like to sing too, so show them how much fun singing for a crowd can be with your very own family karaoke night (or afternoon). Throw some music on if you prefer lip-syncing, and give out awards for the most creative or silliest performances.
6. Bake a new recipe
Baking can be good for the soul, no matter what your age. If your kids have a sweet tooth, look up a new cookie or cake recipe and get decorating. Or, maybe this is the week you’ll finally use up all of those frozen brown bananas and create some banana bread. Whatever you bake, let kids measure out and mix ingredients without stressing about the mess. After all, it’s how they learn!
7. Plan crafts
You don’t need a lot to plan a fantastic March Break craft. Save toilet paper rolls, head to the dollar store for some paper, stickers and other supplies, and grab some glue sticks, white glue, and kid-friendly scissors then let them go to town. Or, if you want to get a little more specific, you can always invest in a kit, with the bonus being that it all packs away nicely when kids move on to the next thing.
8. Go swimming
It may be too cold for outdoor swimming still, but there are plenty of recreation centres across Canada offering special swimming hours for kids and families this March Break. Head over and get some energy out in the mornings, or switch up the pace on a sluggish afternoon.
9. Take a road trip
Sometimes, the best way to break up the week is to hop in the car and go. Whether visiting a nearby town, heading out to a farm, or just hitting the open road, plan on physically going somewhere with the kids when you need some time out of the house.
10.Make a scrapbook
These breaks are a great way to make memories as a family that you’ll all look back on for years. So why not also dedicate an activity to the preservation of said memories? Take lots of photos for a digital scrapbook, or get hands-on and give your kids the tools to make an old-school scrapbook, complete with decorations and stickers.
