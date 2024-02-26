10 ideas for the best stay-at-home March Break ever

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

March Break is just around the corner, and if you don’t have any travel plans, that means you’re going to have the kids at home for an entire week. And as all parents know, a week without routine and structure can be overwhelming for the whole family. That’s why it can be a good idea to plan activities ahead of time.

Either structure these ideas into your March Break plans now or put them in your back pocket and bust them out when you need something to change the mood or save the day.

1. Start a garden

Kids who garden can develop a ton of skills like patience and responsibility, plus the activity helps them to learn science. Veggie gardens are particularly successful with kids because they can then eat their creations come summer. If you want to get an outdoor garden going this summer, either in pot or bed form, start some seedlings inside with the kids this March Break.

Veggie Seed Multipack This multipack is perfect for budding gardeners as it can be used indoors, outdoors, in pots, raised beds or in any old container you’ve got. $18.99 on Amazon

Miracle-Gro Indoor Potting Mix Whatever you’re planting, you’ll want an indoor potting mix free of compost or bark (otherwise, you could wind up with gnats in the house). Miracle-Gro is indoor friendly, and it feeds your plants for up to six months. $9.48 on Amazon

Terra Cotta Pots If you’re planting things, you’ll need some pots to hold it all. These terra cotta pots are great for kids because you can have them paint the pots first, prolonging the activity. They also come with saucers to avoid leakage when watering. $33.99 on Amazon

2. Plan a hike

At school, kids have plenty of outdoor time to run around and get their energy out. Convincing them to go for a walk or play in the backyard may be more challenging at home. Parks are great, but sometimes getting out for a hike is even more exciting, especially if you print some scavenger hunt sheets and bring fun accessories.

Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Kidnoculars These “kidnoculars” are perfect for younger eyes since they require zero adjustments or focusing. They’re also built tough and feature extra-large eyepieces so that kids as young as three can use them. $18.38 on Amazon

Nature Bound Magnifying Bug Viewer Kids are fascinated with bugs, so letting them catch some to inspect up close with this magnifying viewer is always a fun activity. Of course, you may want to establish some ground rules first — like all bugs must stay outside and wash your hands after handling! $17.99 on Amazon

3. Play board games or puzzles

Odds are you’ve already got a stack of great games and puzzles to choose from, so don’t be afraid to pull one out and set it up when the kids are at each other or have been staring at a screen for too long. It always helps to add a new offering to your stash, too. It’s March Break, after all.

Skillmatics Guess in 10 Animal Planet This game from Skillmatics allows kids aged six and up to learn more about animals while secretly working on their reading and problem-solving skills. Play it in teams or individually, or pack these cards up and take them on the road. $24.99 on Amazon

Hasbro Don’t Break the Ice Game This game is simple, fun and perfect for the whole family. It doesn’t require a ton of skill, so kids can play it on their own if you need to send some emails. Plus, it always doubles as a hilarious party game for adults. $23.11 on Amazon

4. Have a movie marathon

Sometimes, the best way to unwind, especially as the week goes on, is with a little movie marathon. Let each member of the family pick a flick, then plan your snacks accordingly. Don’t forget the popcorn!

Retro Style Plastic Popcorn Containers These containers are a fun accessory for kids and adults alike, plus they’re washable so that you can reuse them during your next movie marathon, too. $17.95 on Amazon

Ballpark ButterSalt Popcorn Salt Looking for that theatre-style popcorn? Try adding some of this popcorn salt, which adds an instant layer of buttery goodness to your bowl. $12.99 on Amazon

5. Do a karaoke night

Why should karaoke nights just be for adults? Kids like to sing too, so show them how much fun singing for a crowd can be with your very own family karaoke night (or afternoon). Throw some music on if you prefer lip-syncing, and give out awards for the most creative or silliest performances.

Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone This highly-rated microphone fits easily into hands of all sizes, plus it also doubles as a wireless speaker and a recorder. It’s compatible with a variety of singing applications and is also easy to take on the road to a friend’s house. $38.99 on Amazon

6. Bake a new recipe

Baking can be good for the soul, no matter what your age. If your kids have a sweet tooth, look up a new cookie or cake recipe and get decorating. Or, maybe this is the week you’ll finally use up all of those frozen brown bananas and create some banana bread. Whatever you bake, let kids measure out and mix ingredients without stressing about the mess. After all, it’s how they learn!

Frosting Bulb Decorating Kit These bulbs are perfect for little hands when it comes to decorating cookies, cakes and cupcakes. Buy or make your frosting, pour it inside, then let kids get creative! $25.08 on Amazon (was $35.35)

Mini Silicone Muffin Pan What’s better than muffins or cupcakes? Mini muffins or cupcakes, of course. These BPA-free sheets are perfect for kids because you won’t need to fuss around with liners, and your creations will still pop right out after cooling. $21.99 on Amazon

7. Plan crafts

You don’t need a lot to plan a fantastic March Break craft. Save toilet paper rolls, head to the dollar store for some paper, stickers and other supplies, and grab some glue sticks, white glue, and kid-friendly scissors then let them go to town. Or, if you want to get a little more specific, you can always invest in a kit, with the bonus being that it all packs away nicely when kids move on to the next thing.

Arts and Craft Kit Vault This kit comes with more than 1,000 pieces to last kids for up to a year of creative crafts and creations. Think beads, feathers, pompoms, popsicle sticks and more. Plus, it all folds away into one organized case. $49.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Made By Me Create Your Own Bead Pets Looking for something more specific? These bead animals are cute and fun to make, plus they become useful things, like lanyard clips and keychains. Each kit comes with 10 project guides and a storage case that doubles as a workstation. $14.97 on Amazon

8. Go swimming

It may be too cold for outdoor swimming still, but there are plenty of recreation centres across Canada offering special swimming hours for kids and families this March Break. Head over and get some energy out in the mornings, or switch up the pace on a sluggish afternoon.

Kids Swim Goggles 2 Pack Goggles are a great way to encourage younger children to put their heads underwater, particularly when they’re still learning to swim. This two-pack is a great value pick with two mesh bags, nose and ear plugs. Grab them in several colours, too. $23.99 on Amazon

Toypedo Bandits Pool Diving Older kids love diving for objects, so don’t forget to bring some to the pool with you. $10.97 on Amazon

9. Take a road trip

Sometimes, the best way to break up the week is to hop in the car and go. Whether visiting a nearby town, heading out to a farm, or just hitting the open road, plan on physically going somewhere with the kids when you need some time out of the house.

Car Seat Organizer You can keep kids occupied in the car for longer with various snacks and activities, but as parents know, the mess and disorganization is real. Enter these genius seatback organizers, which hold everything: tablets, water bottles, games, snacks and more. $28.99 on Amazon (was $34.99)

10.Make a scrapbook

These breaks are a great way to make memories as a family that you’ll all look back on for years. So why not also dedicate an activity to the preservation of said memories? Take lots of photos for a digital scrapbook, or get hands-on and give your kids the tools to make an old-school scrapbook, complete with decorations and stickers.

Scrapbooking Photo Album This unisex kit comes with pages, stickers, stencils, and metal pens that are great for older kids to get creative with. Have them fill the 80 pages with all their best memories that they can look back on for years to come. $26.99 on Amazon