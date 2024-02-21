Menu

The Curator

Need help with your budget? These simple tools can help

By Amber Dowling The Curator Team
Posted February 21, 2024 1:25 pm
1 min read
Young woman analyzing bills while writing in diary View image in full screen
Worried about staying on budget and meeting your financial goals? These smart tools can help.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is around the corner, which means there’s no better time than the present to start spring cleaning your budget. Whether you want to tighten up your finances, boost your savings, or plan for a renovation or trip, there’s no time like the present to start.

There are many factors that go into budgeting and each individual’s ability to stick with one, which is why working with a financial planner or advisor can be helpful. But, if you want to get a head start or boost your existing plan, these simple tools can help.

 

Clever Fox Bi-Weekly Budget Planner
This bi-weekly budget planner is for those who like hyper-organization with stickers, visuals, and handwritten notes. The planner helps you to manage all aspects of your financial life, including spending, debts, savings, and goals. The cover also comes in several colours, so you can choose one that suits your personality.
$34.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

GoGirl Budget Planner & Monthly Bill Organizer
Another great planner dedicated to your finances, the GoGirl comes in various colours and features plenty of pages to help you achieve your money goals. In addition to trackers and space for budgets, this planner also includes pockets to keep your receipts organized and easily accessible for next year’s tax season.
$50.99 on Amazon

 

Clever Fox Cash Envelopes for Budget System
When you pay for everything with debit or credit, it can be easy to lose track of what you’re actually spending. That’s where the envelope system comes in handy. Take money out of the bank and designate your spending into these tear- and water-resistant envelopes. They help keep you accountable and on track, plus they come with a convenient carrying pouch for easy storage.
$28.99 on Amazon

 

Classic Moleskine Notebook
Sometimes, the only things you need to assemble a budget are a pen and paper. In that vein, grab a classic Moleskine notebook and track all your spending in one place. These notebooks come with dotted or ruled pages so you can keep it simple or put together a custom bullet journal. They’re also available in a variety of colours. (We like the idea of green, to correspond with money.)
$23.04 on Amazon (was $26.9) $26 at Indigo
Story continues below advertisement

 

The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness
Many of us think of money and budgeting as a mathematical thing. The truth is that how we spend is deeply linked to our psychology and behaviour. Enter Morgan Housel’s best-selling finance book, which explores the different ways people think about money and how we can do better with our budgets by making sense of how we use cash and credit in our personal lives.
$17.41 on Amazon (was $24.99) $17.73 at Indigo

 

The Wealthy Barber Returns
An oldie but a goody, David Chilton’s classic financial tome still contains the basic advice you need to boost your savings while hitting your financial goals. His techniques are simple, but they work, so long as you accept that sometimes the best way to stay on budget is to undergo some personal habit changes.
$19.95 on Amazon $19.95 at Indigo

 

How to Spend Wisely: Teach Young Children How to Plan and Budget
This book, designed for kids aged 3 to 8, is a great way to help teach children about the difference between needs and wants. It features Hank the Hamster, whose piggy bank savings aren’t enough to cover everything he “needs” to buy. Heck, the story serves as a great reminder for us adults, too.
$24.23 on Amazon $12.58 at Indigo
Story continues below advertisement

 

