The Curator

Hosting a Super Bowl party? Here are 11 essentials

By Astrid Van Den Broek The Curator Team
Posted January 29, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Chips, salty snacks, football and Beer on a table. View image in full screen
Make your Super Bowl festivities a touchdown-worthy celebration!. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re a die-hard Chiefs fan, eagerly anticipating Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance, or just excited to indulge in a nacho tray at this year’s Super Bowl on February 9, we’ve curated a list of 10 essentials to enhance your game day experience. From entertaining games and thoughtful gifts to delicious snacks, these items are designed to make your Super Bowl festivities a touchdown-worthy celebration!

 

Football Theme Party Supplies
What’s a party without decorations? Set the tone for the game with this pack, suitable for 20 people, including a football banner, plates, napkins, tablecloth, and more.
$23.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Hot Sauce and BBQ Gift Set
Looking for a host gift? This hot sauce and barbecue set comes complete with Sweet Chili wing sauce, Smoky Bourbon BBQ sauce, Mexican Style hot sauce, and more.
$34.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

 

2 Pack Taco Holder, Stainless Steel Taco Stand
Tacos are a Super Bowl staple, but serving them can be tricky. This pack of holders makes it easy for those tacos to stay right side up.
$19.99 on Amazon

 

Chefman Electric Warming Tray
This family-size electric warming tray lets you actually sit down to watch Travis Kelce do his thing rather than fuss over keeping your artichoke dip warm.
$99.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Prepara Storage Container
No more storing the pit in the guacamole or carefully pressing the plastic down on the popular dish—this airtight container takes the guesswork out of keeping your guacamole fresh.
$41.49 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Football Squares Pool Board – $36.28

Crock-Pot 4-Quart Classic Slow Cooker – $41.56

Solotour Cooler Box – $139.99

 

TCL 50-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV
Catch all the action on this 50-inch LED smart TV. With automatic game mode activation, it minimizes input lag and latency, delivering unbeatable gaming performance—an absolute essential for game day.
$349.99 on Amazon (was $429.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe
This game-changing machine whips up slushies, frozen drinks and creamy treats for the whole crowd. With larger pints, mix-in options and customizable flavours, it’s the ultimate snack-time MVP.
$299 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Burton and Burton Ceramic Football Stadium Chip and Dip Serving Set
Get ready to receive comments about how cute this ceramic chip and dip set is. The football dip part is removable, making it easier to refill the salsa.
$73.54 on Amazon

 

Superbowl essentials
Mattel Games UNO Super Bowl LVII Card Game Inspired by NFL
Got some kids who want to be part of the party but don’t actually like to watch football? Hand them this NFL-themed card game so they can have their own fun.
$20.01 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Midnights (Vinyl)
Not a football enthusiast but headed to a party? Munch on nachos and keep an eye out for shots of Taylor (Swift, of course) with Kelce’s mom Donna at this year’s big game.
$39.99 on Amazon

 

Wohome Sound Bar for TV
Upgrade your Super Bowl viewing experience with this ultra-slim soundbar. With deep bass, voice enhancement and three EQ modes, it ensures crystal-clear dialogue and immersive sound—ready for the big game!
$79.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Stainless Steel Avocado Cuber and Dicer Tool – $23.53

Story continues below advertisement

100% Compostable 12 oz. Paper Bowls – $24.99

Ecozy Countertop Ice Machine – $159.99

