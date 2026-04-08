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Viral cleaning products have taken over social media for a reason—they often deliver fast, visible results that actually make everyday chores easier. Bestselling products from SharkNinja, Dawn, and Mrs. Meyer’s combine strong performance with simple, user-friendly designs and appealing scents or features. From steam-powered floor cleaning to grease-cutting dish soaps and natural multi-surface sprays, these “hyped” products tend to stand out by making cleaning quicker, more effective, and more satisfying than expected.

The Pink Stuff “The Pink Stuff” is a well-known cleaning paste that became popular on TikTok for handling tough household messes, although it has actually been around in some form since the 1930s. It’s used by applying a small amount to a damp surface, scrubbing it in, and wiping away grime from areas like sinks, stovetops, and tiles. $11.85 on Amazon (was $12.99)

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Shark® Steam Mop If you’re looking for a standout mop that makes floor cleaning faster and easier, the Shark® Steam Mop uses powerful steam to lift stuck-on messes without chemicals or residue. It’s lightweight, heats up in seconds, and has a removable tank and swivel design that makes it simple to maneuver and great for tight spaces. $99.99 at Sharkninja

Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy You’ve probably spotted those little smiley faces all over cleaning videos, practically acting like the unofficial mascot of satisfying scrubbing clips. Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy sponges are surprisingly high-tech for something so cheerful—they rinse clean, dry quickly, and switch from firm to soft depending on water temperature, making them great for everything from baked-on pans to shiny sinks. $52.21 on Amazon

Dawn Powerwash If you spend any time on cleaning TikTok, you’ve definitely seen people reach for this like it’s liquid magic for greasy disasters. Dawn Powerwash takes the already trusted Dawn formula and turns it into a spray that cuts through grime on contact, so you can skip the endless scrubbing and just wipe things away. $9.97 on Amazon (was $11.29)

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Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Extra Durable Scrubber & Cleaning Sponge Used for everything from walls and bathtubs to sneakers, ovens, and kitchen appliances, the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Extra Durable Scrubber is designed to remove tough stains using just water. It’s known for cutting down scrubbing effort while effectively lifting dirt and marks from many household surfaces. $8.97 on Amazon

BISSELL Little Green Mini Corded Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner Designed to quickly remove tough stains, spills, and pet messes from carpets, upholstery, and car interiors, the BISSELL Little Green Mini is a compact deep cleaner built for everyday spot cleaning. It’s popular because it’s lightweight, easy to store, and offers strong suction power at an affordable price, making it a go-to choice for pet owners and quick clean-ups. $119.98 on Amazon

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Cleaner Spray Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Multi-Surface Cleaner Spray is an all-purpose cleaning solution designed to quickly remove stuck-on dirt and freshen up surfaces like countertops, floors, and walls. It’s popular because it combines effective cleaning power with pleasant natural scents like honeysuckle and is made with biodegradable, cruelty-free ingredients. $6.27 on Amazon $6.27 at Walmart

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OxiClean All-Purpose Stain Remover Powder OxiClean All-Purpose Stain Remover Powder is highly recommended because it uses oxygen-powered bubbling action to break down and lift tough, set-in stains from fabrics and surfaces. It’s popular for being effective on everything from laundry to carpets and upholstery while still being colour-safe and chlorine-bleach free. $11.99 on Amazon (was $12.99) $12.97 at Walmart

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