The Curator

Hosting a Super Bowl party? Here are 10 essentials

By Astrid Van Den Broek The Curator Team
Posted January 28, 2024 6:40 pm
1 min read
Chips, salty snacks, football and Beer on a table. View image in full screen
From games to gifts to tasty snacks, these items are geared to make your Super Bowl festivities a touchdown-worthy celebration!. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re a die-hard Chiefs fan, eagerly anticipating Usher’s halftime performance, or just excited to indulge in a nacho tray at this year’s Super Bowl on Feb. 11, we’ve curated a list of 10 essentials to enhance your game day experience. From entertaining games and thoughtful gifts to delicious snacks, these items are designed to make your Super Bowl festivities a touchdown-worthy celebration!

 

Football party decorations
What’s a party without decorations? Set the tone for the game with this pack, suitable for 20 people, including a football banner, plates, napkins, tablecloth, and more.
$22.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Stainless Steel Avocado Cuber and Dicer Tool
You’ve watched the TikTok on how simple it is to cube an avocado… however, this dishwasher-safe tool makes it even easier to prepare your favorite dip.
$12.12 on Amazon (was $13.26)

 

Prepara Storage Container
No more storing the pit in the guacamole or carefully pressing the plastic down on the popular dish—this airtight container takes the guesswork out of keeping your guacamole fresh.
$19.82 on Amazon

 

Burton and Burton Ceramic Football Stadium Chip and Dip Serving Set
Get ready to receive comments about how cute this ceramic chip and dip set is. The football dip part is removable, making it easier to refill the salsa.
$66.37 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Mattel Games UNO Super Bowl LVII Card Game Inspired by NFL
Got some kids who want to be part of the party but don’t actually like to watch football? Hand them this NFL-themed card game so they can have their own fun.
$11.95 on Amazon

 

Football Squares Pool Board
Forget your fantasy football pool. If you’re having a crowd over, isn’t it more fun to fill out this poster-sized pool as the game goes on?
$37.99 on Amazon

 

Hot Sauce and BBQ Gift Set
Looking for a host gift? This hot sauce and barbecue set comes complete with Sweet Chili wing sauce, Smoky Bourbon BBQ sauce, Mexican Style hot sauce, and more.
$39.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

2 Pack Taco Holder, Stainless Steel Taco Stand
Tacos are a Super Bowl staple, but serving them can be tricky. This pack of holders makes it easy for those tacos to stay right side up.
$19.99 on Amazon

 

Compostable Taco Holder Disposable
However, if you’ve got a big crowd to serve tacos to, this 20-pack of taco holders (each holder accommodates three tacos) is made of sugarcane pulp and is compostable.
$28.89 on Amazon

 

Chefman Electric Warming Tray
This family-size electric warming tray lets you actually sit down to watch Travis Kelce do his thing rather than fuss over keeping your artichoke dip warm.
$119.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

Bonus essential…

Midnights (Vinyl)
Not a football enthusiast but headed to a party? Munch on nachos and keep an eye out for shots of Taylor (Swift, of course) with Kelce’s mom Donna and (potential!?) sis-in-law Kylie at this year’s big game.
$39.99 on Amazon

