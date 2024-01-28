Hosting a Super Bowl party? Here are 10 essentials

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you’re a die-hard Chiefs fan, eagerly anticipating Usher’s halftime performance, or just excited to indulge in a nacho tray at this year’s Super Bowl on Feb. 11, we’ve curated a list of 10 essentials to enhance your game day experience. From entertaining games and thoughtful gifts to delicious snacks, these items are designed to make your Super Bowl festivities a touchdown-worthy celebration!
Not a football enthusiast but headed to a party? Munch on nachos and keep an eye out for shots of Taylor (Swift, of course) with Kelce’s mom Donna and (potential!?) sis-in-law Kylie at this year’s big game.
Comments