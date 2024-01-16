5 best Amazon deals of the week

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re like us and went all out on gift-giving your loved ones during the holidays, surely you’re in the mood to snag some sale items.

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada.

EUCERIN Eczema Relief Moisturizing Body Cream This eczema relief cream, suitable for face and body, is infused with calming ingredients, including colloidal oatmeal and licochalcone, and ceramides, which help strengthen the skin’s natural barrier. $13.29 on Amazon (was $18.67)

32GB WiFi Digital Photo Frame,10.1 Inch Share your favourite moments with this 10.1” electronic picture frame. It boasts an impressive 1280*800 resolution IPS touch screen, providing a clear display from any angle. And it can easily be mounted, thanks to the included magnetic holder. $80.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

JBL Tour One M2 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones With legendary pro sound and true adaptive noise cancelling technology, you won’t miss a beat with these JBL headphones. Plus, you can make crystal clear calls thanks to the four-mic voice control that allows for better conversations even in loud or windy environments. $199.98 (was $399.98)

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine Now at an excellent price, this Nespresso machine keeps things simple, with its one-touch brewing button. Enjoy a premium flavoured cuppa across a range of four coffee sizes, from espresso to a generous mug’s worth, and use the aeroccino frothing system for both hot and cold beverages. $209 on Amazon (was $349.99)

Maksone Under Desk Treadmill Looking to get active while working at your desk? This under-desk treadmill comes fully assembled and has a shock-absorbing and non-slip design, making your walking and running quieter, safer and more stable. $369.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

