10 products you need to beat the winter blues

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the days grow shorter and darker, many Canadians find themselves grappling with the winter blues, often taking the form of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Prioritizing self-care becomes crucial during this time. If you’re uncertain about where to begin, rest assured. We have carefully curated a list of essential self-care practices to effortlessly incorporate into your routine, offering effective strategies to counteract winter’s influence on your mood.

Philips SmartSleep alarm clock In the midst of dark Canadian winter mornings that can disrupt sleep and make waking up a struggle, the Philips HF3500 Wake-up Light offers a solution. This innovative light gradually increases in brightness over 30 minutes before your alarm, mimicking the natural sunrise and promoting a comfortable and natural wake-up experience. $84.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Webber Naturals Vitamin D3 According to the Mental Health Commission of Canada, the sun’s ultraviolet rays play a crucial role in the production of vitamin D, essential for mental well-being. While incorporating foods rich in Vitamin D into your meals is beneficial, a convenient method is to take Vitamin D supplements after eating, contributing to improved mental health. $7.99 on Amazon

Peppermint tea The invigorating aroma of peppermint has been known to have mood-lifting properties, helping to alleviate stress and anxiety. Enjoying a cup of peppermint tea can be a calming ritual, providing a moment of tranquility in a busy day and supporting overall mental well-being. $7.46 on Amazon

Bath & Body Works candles The calming fragrance of lavender is linked to enhanced sleep quality, decreased anxiety levels, and an elevated sense of tranquility, establishing it as a natural and aromatic supporter of mental well-being. The Bath & Body Works Lavender and Cedarwood candle serves as an ideal choice for creating a calm environment, and the gentle illumination it provides further adds to its beneficial effects. $45 for 2 at Amazon $15.95 at Bath and Body Words

Story continues below advertisement

Glysomed hand cream Massaging your pressure points using a calming hand cream like Glysomed’s is known not only to keep your skin moisturized but also to enhance blood circulation, reduce tension, and help you get in touch with your senses better. $19.99 on Amazon (was $24.7)

5-minute gratitude journal The 5-Minute Journal offers a quick and enjoyable way to practice gratitude, taking just five minutes each day. This simple routine can be especially helpful for alleviating feelings of anxiety or low mood, effectively combating the winter blues by fostering a positive mindset and appreciation for life’s small joys. $15.99 on Amazon

Yoga mat As cliché as it may sound, yoga is renowned for enhancing both mental and physical health by releasing endorphins, the “happy hormone,” and reducing cortisol levels. Kickstart your journey by acquiring a vibrant yoga mat and incorporating a daily yoga practice to combat the winter blues. $33.44 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Lindt Dark chocolate Indulging your sweet tooth just got even sweeter – make dark chocolate your ultimate go-to for self-care. Not only does it satisfy your cravings, but it’s also known to uplift your mood. $3.97 on Amazon

Dry brush Described as a meditative activity, dry brushing, when performed in a calm environment, has the potential to diminish muscle tension, instill a sense of serenity in the mind, and alleviate stress. Its soothing impact is often likened to that of a light whole-body massage. $11.77 on Amazon

Adult colouring book Canadian winters often envelop us in a palette of dark, grey, and white hues, prompting our brains to yearn for more vibrant colors. Engaging in coloring, even for just 10 minutes a day, has been shown to alleviate anxiety and depression. Treat yourself to an adult coloring book and infuse some vibrant self-care into your day, brightening the winter gloom with a spectrum of colors. $11.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

—

More from The Curator team